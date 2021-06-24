Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

80% of Seattle park drinking fountains don’t work, heatwave ahead

By Elle Thomas, KIRO 7 News
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24XCt9_0adlQhO400

SEATTLE — Record-breaking, triple-digit temperatures are in the forecast but only 20% of Seattle city park water fountains are in working order, according to Seattle Parks and Recreation.

It’s a rarity for Seattle -- record-breaking, triple-digit temperatures forecast three days in a row.

The impending heatwave has prompted cities to open cooling centers, and counties to provide resources and safety tips to beat the heat.

The number one piece of advice? Hydration.

Public drinking fountains can be found scattered throughout Seattle parks. However, right now, finding one that has water may be a tall order.

According to Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR), a whopping 80% of city park drinking fountains don’t work.

A spokesperson with SPR told KIRO-7 most of the fountains have been off since the 2019 winter season.

In 2020, SPR was in the process of turning them back on for spring and summertime use when pandemic-related safety measures prompted them to keep the fountains off indefinitely (and turn off the ones they had already turned back on).

Fast forward to this month, June of 2021, SPR said they had begun turning the fountains back on following guidance from Seattle King County Public Health.

“Staff are seeing that since drinking fountains have been off for quite some time, they are needing more work (replacing parts or fixing damage) to get turned back on,” the spokesperson said.

According to SPR, the goal is to have all the functioning fountains turned on by mid-July. So far, just 20% of the fountains have been turned back on.

“We wish we could do this more quickly, but this is the busiest season for our plumbing teams as they prepare to get (and keep) pools, spray parks, and wading pools running,” the spokesperson continued.

If you are looking for a functioning fountain, the downtown area is a good place to start.

According to SPR, the department prioritized the downtown fountains because they have fewer brick-and-mortar bathroom locations in the area (which also provide running water for water bottle refills).

David Cuerpo, a spokesperson with the Seattle Fire Department, echoed the importance of hydration but said there are other things people can do to protect themselves like staying in the shade, or utilizing public cool-off spaces.

A list of libraries, wading pools, spray parks, lifeguarded beaches and outdoor pools can be found here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
38K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Fountains#Plumbing#Spr#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Oppressive heat filling up cooling centers

The oppressive heat has sent many people to cooling centers wherever they can find them. That includes the 83-year-old Seattle woman we told you about Sunday who feared she might not survive the triple-digit temperatures. We heard from people offering air conditioners and even hotel rooms. But one man said...
Redmond, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Record temperatures stifle the Eastside

It was so hot in Redmond that many restaurants and businesses shut down. It was even too hot for ice cream. The air conditioning went out at Molly Moon’s Ice Cream shop, forcing it to close Sunday and Monday. KIRO 7 found Redmond Downtown Park deserted — at 109 degrees....
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Northwest US faces hottest day of intense heat wave

SEATTLE — (AP) — The hottest day of an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave scorched the Pacific Northwest on Monday, with temperatures obliterating records that had been set just the day before. Seattle hit 107 degrees Fahrenheit (42 Celsius) by mid-afternoon — well above Sunday’s all-time high of 104 F...
Washington StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

3 lanes on I-5 blocked in Seattle for buckled concrete

SEATTLE — Three lanes of southbound I-5 are closed between N.E. 145th to N.E. 130th streets in Seattle due to buckled concrete. The Washington State Department of Transportation said that crews are on the scene to make repairs, but it could take the better part of the evening commute to return the freeway to normal.
Issaquah, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Crews tackle brush fire near Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Crews are working to control a brush fire near Issaquah Monday afternoon. The fire happened in a wooded area between Cedar HIlls and Maple Hills, just south of Issaquah. Eastside Fire and Rescue officials said the fire spread from one acre to two acres. The fire has...
California StateKIRO 7 Seattle

Owner of California’s ‘Flintstone House’ prevails with $125K settlement

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. — The town of Hillsborough, California, officially owes homeowner Florence Fang $125,000, ending a four-year dispute over the retired publishing mogul’s yard decor. Fang, whose Bay Area home is commonly referred to as the “Flintstone House,” had been fighting alleged code violations levied by Hillsborough officials in late...
Real EstatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Despite warning, town deemed condo building in 'good shape'

Despite an engineer's warning of major structural problems, a town building official told board members their Florida high-rise condominium was in "very good shape" almost three years before it collapsed, according to minutes of that meeting released Monday. The Surfside official, Rosendo “Ross” Prieto was quoted as making those comments...