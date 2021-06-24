Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Fathers leave a lasting legacy

TheInterMountain.com
 5 days ago

Dear Annie: Your solicitation for a Father’s Day story made me contemplate my life. I have been very blessed. My biological father is still with us at 89. He was an example of volunteerism and strength. He was always involved at church and in Boy Scouts. Unfortunately, he was an...

www.theintermountain.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fathers#Friendship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Grand Forks Herald

Worth Knowing: 'Big Mike' leaves legacy of connection, caring in his community

Editor's note: Each week we share the life stories of residents who have died recently. Maybe you don't know them, but their stories are worth knowing. If you have a suggestion for someone to be featured, email mguerry@forumcomm.com or call 651-321-4314. “Big Mike” Almond will be remembered for his smile,...
Colorado Springs, COdiocs.org

Weekly Respect Life Masses continue Father Bill’s legacy

Father Bill Carmody is the Diocese of Colorado Springs’ own pro-life legend. From his appointment as Director of the Respect Life office shortly after his ordination in 1990 until his death in 2016, Father Bill was God’s megaphone for the protection of life in our diocese, in Colorado, and in the nation.
restorationnewsmedia.com

Foster leaves a legacy of love for Firebirds

For Brian Foster, as a football coach and teacher, it always came down to doing the right thing and ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
lionheartv.net

A father’s dream: Legacy of giving life and hope to communities

It is every father’s dream to provide for their family. It’s a simple yet profound aspiration that takes more than just hard work, discipline, and determination. Though this work seems endless and even more challenging, fathers wouldn’t have it any other way as they embrace this life-long mission. Felix Garcia,...
Eyewitness News

A Unique Way to Leave Behind a Legacy

What are some things you would want your kids or loved ones to know if something were to happen to you? That's what father of two -- Mark Hsu -- thought when he decided to write a book to his daughters just in case something were to happen to him. It's called "Please Open in the Event of my Death". The idea turned into a publishing service that helps parents publish books for their loves ones. To start your own book visit dearkidsbooks.com.
mooresvilletribune.com

A Servant's Heart: MFD chief carries on his father's legacy

On the night of Feb. 23, 1982, a young Curt Deaton was swept out of his bed and into his dad’s car. He, along with his sister, Heather, were all too used to this occurrence. After all, both of their parents served as volunteers on the Mooresville Rescue Squad. But...
times-gazette.com

Remembering friends we've lost: What legacy will you leave?

In 1968, Dion recorded a song by Dick Holler that asked, “Has anybody here seen my old friend Abraham (John, Martin, Bobby)?. In the historical wake of the assassination of Lincoln, and then of Dr. King and the Kennedy brothers in the 60s, the song haunted me, as I wondered, “when would it end?”
Natchitoches Parish, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

A Well Lived Life of Servant Leadership and a Lasting Legacy

Northwestern State University President Dr. Chris Maggio was honored by colleagues, friends, family, and community members at a retirement reception held on campus Wednesday, June 23. Dr. Maggio’s thirty-three years of service to his alma mater will draw to a close with his retirement effective July 1. Dr. Maggio graduated...
Religionutmost.org

Held by the Grip of God

I press on, that I may lay hold of that for which Christ Jesus has also laid hold of me. —Philippians 3:12. Never choose to be a worker for God, but once God has placed His call on you, woe be to you if you “turn aside to the right hand or to the left” (Deuteronomy 5:32). We are not here to work for God because we have chosen to do so, but because God has “laid hold of” us. And once He has done so, we never have this thought, “Well, I’m really not suited for this.” What you are to preach is also determined by God, not by your own natural leanings or desires. Keep your soul steadfastly related to God, and remember that you are called not simply to convey your testimony but also to preach the gospel. Every Christian must testify to the truth of God, but when it comes to the call to preach, there must be the agonizing grip of God’s hand on you— your life is in the grip of God for that very purpose. How many of us are held like that?
Religionstjosephricelake.org

Fr Ed Homily 6-27-21: Spiritual Poverty

The book of Wisdom was written about fifty years before the coming of Christ. It was written in Greek and is one of the Wisdom Books. The author is deeply knowledgeable about the Jewish Prophets and the Law. It is the first sentence today that we should note – God did not make death. We should think of God as the creator. And He is still creating even today. We can see this in nature as we have gone from winter, to spring, and now to summer. We see God creating with each new baby. And it is important to note that God expects human beings to be participative in this creation. Thus, each baby needs a father and a mother. Also note that God did not make a destructive drug among all anything He created. Yes, there were and are drugs that can kill, but God gave those to animals to use to feed and defend themselves. Nor did God create any spiritual drug to drive humans away from heaven. Rather God draws us to Himself through love.
smcvt.edu

Hundreds celebrate Father Ray Doherty and his legacy at funeral

The scene was simply fitting Thursday morning, June 17 in the Saint Michael’s College Chapel for the funeral of much loved Edmundite Fr. Ray Doherty ’51 of the College’s resident founding religious order. Many hundreds of souls touched by the life, ministry and gentle warmth of this very good and...
Relationship AdviceSentinel & Enterprise

Wedding daze: Boyfriend waffling on merits of matrimony

Dear Annie: I’m in love, 50 years old and frustrated. My ex tragically died, and I met my wonderful boyfriend a year later. I’ve been with him for 10 years now. The relationship was completely unexpected and refreshing, as I had no plans to ever love again. He, too, had been single (for a year) prior to our dating.
Cleveland Jewish News

Consider leaving legacy with gift that keeps on giving

When someone asks me what I do, I answer, “I’m a fundraiser.”. Almost every time, whether the person is my doctor, an acquaintance, neighbor or family member, I can predict that the response will be, “I could never ask people for money. It’s important work, but I could never do that.” This question provides me with an opportunity to explain what I really do – help people live forever.
arcamax.com

Can a life coach make me rich?

Q: A friend of mine hired a life coach who has him convinced that if he really wants to become wealthy, he can speak it as truth and watch it come to fruition. While I am a positive person, isn’t that kind of teaching deceptive? – L.C. A: There are...
baysideoc.com

Boggs leaves legacy of community service

(June 17, 2021) Judith O’Hara Boggs of Ocean Pines, Maryland, passed away peacefully in her home on June 12, 2021. She was married for 60 years to her husband, William “Bill” Boggs, who preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her father and sister, Veronica O’Hara...