Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox take 4-3 win over Pirates

TheInterMountain.com
 5 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox stopped a five-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Wednesday. Leury Garcia added a home run as the AL Central leaders ended their longest skid of the season. Chicago starter Dylan Cease (6-3) bounced back...

www.theintermountain.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Ozzie Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Chicago White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Kyle Schwarber is a great trade target

A lot of people want the Chicago White Sox to go after a big-time bat on the trade market. Someone who may become available over the next few weeks is Kyle Schwarber. For one, the White Sox need a big-time left-handed bat the most if they had to choose the handedness. They also need some help in the outfield. They would get both of those things in the form of Kyle Schwarber.
MLBPosted by
1440 WROK

Former White Sox Doesn’t Think Baseball Has A Sticky Stuff Problem

One of our all-time favorite guests, Greg Pryor, joined the show to talk about the biggest story in baseball right now. Major League Baseball is in a bit of a pickle. Pretty much everyone in the game was aware that pitchers have been using foreign substances on the ball for decades to get a better grip on the ball. It has always been against the rules but everyone, players, managers, and umpires, has let it slide for a few reasons. The main reason seems to be "it's been going on for decades, why stop it now?" That at least seemed to be the umpire's stance. Hitters had another, very reasonable, explanation why. They felt that if a pitcher has control of the ball, he has control of where it gets thrown. They didn't want guys throwing 100 MPH to lose control up and into their faces.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 1 trade to make, 1 prospect to promote to widen lead in AL Central

An already great White Sox offense could get even better at this year’s trade deadline. The White Sox have been among the elite in baseball this season. Despite numerous injuries to key position players, 76-year-old Tony La Russa has come out of retirement and led Chicago to the second-best record in the majors (42-25) thus far.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Report: White Sox to Get Eduardo Escobar in Diamondbacks Trade

Report: Sox to strike deal with D-backs for Eduardo Escobar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox could be getting a reinforcement, according to a report. With second baseman Nick Madrigal out for the season after tearing his hamstring earlier this month, the White Sox are on...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: Mariners 3, White Sox 2

Avast, ye, matey. (Oh wait, that was the White Sox’ last opponent.) The South Siders weathered the storm and got three innings in on Saturday versus the Mariners in yet another seafaring matchup with plenty of waves, and not the kind that fell in their favor. (Maybe there are good waves? Are they morally ambiguous?) Before you could gather two of every animal, the umpires suspended Saturday’s game, postponing it to Sunday, resuming things in the third inning on a more even-tempered Chicago afternoon.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Sox to strike deal with D-backs for Eduardo Escobar

The Chicago White Sox could be getting a reinforcement, according to a report. With second baseman Nick Madrigal out for the season after tearing his hamstring earlier this month, the White Sox are on the verge of acquiring versatile infielder Eduardo Escobar in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, so tweeted USA Today's Bob Nightengale late Saturday.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Eloy Jimenez has another positive Instagram update

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) You can make a case that Eloy Jimenez is the best hitter on the Chicago White Sox. His bat is as good as any young hitter has ever had in the organization. It is up to him to reach that potential. He also might be the worst defensive outfielder in the history of the sport. He makes mistakes out there that would annoy a high school baseball coach. That lack of outfield skill led to him having a horrible injury during spring training.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Horrific scene involving Jose Abreu

2021 has been a grind for the Chicago White Sox. They are such a good team but injuries have really piled up. They have dealt with it in such a way that has them at the end of June in first place of the AL Central Division. Their resiliency has...
MLBspotonalabama.com

Astros win pitching duel over White Sox in walk-off fashion

Yordan Alvarez hit a walk-off double to lift the Houston Astros to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox on Friday. Alvarez drove home Yuli Gurriel with his first career-walk off hit, drilling an 0-1 slider from White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet (2-3) into the right...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Collects win over White Sox

Feyereisen (3-2) picked up the win Monday, striking out two over two perfect innings of relief in a 5-2 victory over the White Sox. An early exit for Tyler Glasnow (elbow) put the win up for grabs, and Feyereisen was judged to be the most effective of Tampa Bay's relievers by the official scorer after shutting down Chicago in the sixth and seventh frames. The 28-year-old has yet to see a save opportunity in June, but he's racked up two wins and two holds without allowing a run in 5.2 innings despite a shaky 5:8 K:BB.
MLBESPN

Schwarber goes deep again for Nats in 3-2 win over Pirates

WASHINGTON --  Kyle Schwarber homered again to snap a seventh-inning tie and drove in two runs for the Washington Nationals in their 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night. Jon Lester pitched 5 1/3 solid innings to help the Nationals win for the third time in four...
MLBarcamax.com

White Sox lose 3rd in a row to Astros, who jump on Lance Lynn for 6 runs in 4 innings en route to a 7-3 win

HOUSTON — Chicago White Sox starter Lance Lynn had his shortest outing of the season Saturday in a 7-3 loss to the Houston Astros in front of 35,210 at Minute Maid Park. Lynn allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits with six strikeouts and a walk in four innings. The right-hander hadn’t given up more than three runs in a start this season. The Astros used a four-run third inning Saturday to distance themselves and hand the Sox their third straight loss.
MLBFOX Sports

White Sox take 3-game losing streak into matchup with Astros

LINE: Astros -142, White Sox +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. The Astros are 25-13 on their home turf. Houston has slugged .451, good for first in the MLB. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with a .516 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and nine home runs.
MLBpittsburghbaseball.com

Game Recap: Pirates Get Offense From Unlikely Sources and Beat White Sox, 6-3

Baseball is best when things don’t happen the way they’re supposed to. The Pirates tonight were facing the first-place Chicago White Sox and starter Lucas Giolito, who no-hit them last year. But they got the bulk of their offense from the normally comatose bottom of their order and won, 6-3.