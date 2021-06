Residents of the Oak Hills Living Center, indeed, all of New Ulm, owes a debt of gratitude to Joe Ramnarine, who died June 8 at the age of 86. Ramnarine was the administrator of the Highland Manor nursing home in New Ulm back in the 1990s. He knew the facility was too old, too uncomfortable and our senior citizens deserved better. He led the push to build the new facility that is now Oak Hills Living Center.