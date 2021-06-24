Battery Fall on the Road in 3-0 Loss to Charlotte

MATTHEWS, N.C. – The night was not in the Battery’s favor as the Black and Yellow fell 3-0 Wednesday on the road against Charlotte Independence. It marks the first time the Battery have dropped consecutive matches to the Independence. The Battery created solid chances throughout the match with a season-high 16 shots on the evening, but were unable to find the back of the net. Charlotte took advantage of an early lead, holding the Battery scoreless while adding points on the board converting a penalty kick in the second half and a late goal in stoppage time.