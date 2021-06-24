Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Battery Fall on the Road in 3-0 Loss to Charlotte

By Charleston Battery
live5news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMATTHEWS, N.C. – The night was not in the Battery’s favor as the Black and Yellow fell 3-0 Wednesday on the road against Charlotte Independence. It marks the first time the Battery have dropped consecutive matches to the Independence. The Battery created solid chances throughout the match with a season-high 16 shots on the evening, but were unable to find the back of the net. Charlotte took advantage of an early lead, holding the Battery scoreless while adding points on the board converting a penalty kick in the second half and a late goal in stoppage time.

www.live5news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leland Archer
Person
Dane Kelly
Person
Erik Mccue
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte Independence#Patriots Point#On The Road#Matthews#The Black And Yellow#Battery#Loudoun United Fc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Trump faces legal and political peril

Former President Trump ’s attempts to remain politically powerful and position himself as a viable 2024 candidate could hit a big hurdle. Prosecutors in New York look to be on the brink of leveling criminal charges against the Trump Organization, according to recent reports from The New York Times and The Washington Post.