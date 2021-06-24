Cancel
Lifestyle

Your stars June 24

The Day
 5 days ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let anyone push you into an emotional frenzy based on misinformation or assumptions. Trust in your ability to take control and get to the bottom of any situation you face with intelligence and compassion. Do what's necessary. 5 stars. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Expand...

Lifestyle
LifestyleHello Magazine

Your weekly horoscope revealed for 28 June to 4 July

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... As the tension mounts this week you feel fit to burst in your desire to break free from all that is holding you back. It's tempting to overthrow the status quo and do it your way, yet the consequences need to be taken into account. Undoubtedly, you've been putting up with a lot. But burning bridges now should only be a last resort.
Salome’s Stars – Week of June 21, 2021

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) Your creative gifts find new outlets for expression this week. Someone (a Libra, perhaps) has ideas that you might find surprisingly appealing. Pay attention. GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You’ll soon be able to restart those delayed travel plans. A financial matter you...
How To Make The Most Of June’s Summer Solstice, According To Your Star Sign

This year, the summer solstice – the longest day of the year – will happen on 20 June in the US, and on 21 June for the rest of the northern hemisphere. Celebrated throughout history by a variety of cultures, it’s a time when we honour the sun, the ultimate life force in the universe, and appreciate the energy it gives us. The solstice also marks the beginning of a new season and the sun’s shift into the zodiac sign of Cancer. It’s also a wonderful time to be at peace with your thoughts and connect to Earth, aligning your head and your heart.
Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
'American Idol' Winner Jordin Sparks Displays Her Curves in a Knitted Top & Tight Jeans in Pics

Jordin Sparks who won the "American Idol" in 2007 proves to be a talented singer, and fashionista as she displays her curves in a knitted top and tight jeans. Talented singer and songwriter Jordin Sparks came into stardom during her teenage years. In 2007, she competed in the singing competition, "American Idol" and among multiple contestants, emerged the winner.
Kevin Federline Seems to Change Tune on Britney Spears' Conservatorship

On Wednesday, Britney Spears gave a 23-minute testimony about her experiences in the 13-year conservatorship that she's been in under her father, Jamie Spears. In her speech, Spears detailed the years of abuse, including forced rehab stays, being overmedicated on lithium against her fill, and not being allowed to remove her IUD and start a family with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," Spears said. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes." Spears also admitted that her Instagram persona, where she has repeatedly assured fans that she is fine, is also a facade. "After I’ve told the whole world I’m OK, it’s a lie," she told the court. "I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day." Her testimony is certainly making an impact, so much so that her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, seems to be changing his tune about the conservatorship.
Here's Your Star Citizen Schedule This Week

A new week, a new weekly schedule for Star Citizen. Here’s what you can expect to see in the community from Cloud Imperium this week for all things Star Citizen. In case you missed it, Cloud Imperium is hosting a celebration for Pride Month all month long. This celebration is called Show Us Your Colors and if you want to participate, all you have to do is submit a screenshot, craft a card, bake a cake, or do anything else to show the team your celebration for Pride Month. Oh, and make it as colorful as possible. You can read the full details here.
Meet Your Star Trek: Prodigy Cast

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today introduced the stellar lineup of voice talent behind the six young alien starship crew members featured in its upcoming all-new animated kids’ series Star Trek: Prodigy. First look images of the series were also revealed. The new voice cast and their Star Trek:...
The Perfect Apartment Style Based On Your Star Sign

Moving into your first adult apartment is so exciting. You’re finally out on your own with the space to do what you want. And that goes for decorating too. There are twelve zodiac signs determined by the sun’s position on the date of your birth. Your sign may give you insights, likes, and dislikes.
Roblox Star Codes (June 2021)

Roblox has created a partnership program of sorts that gives content creators and influencers a chance to earn revenue from their fans. These are called Star Codes, and they are only given out to some of the top Roblox video creators! So, we're taking a look at all the influencers that have codes, and we'll be taking a look at how-to use and even get one yourself!
Amelia Hamlin Rocks Plunging Top For Dinner Date With Scott Disick & His Son Mason: Photo

Model Amelia Hamlin wore a sexy plunging top to grab dinner with her beau, Scott Disick, and his son, Mason, in Malibu. Amelia Hamlin, 20, looked drop-dead gorgeous as she met her boyfriend Scott Disick, 38, and his 11-year-old son, Mason, for dinner at Nobu Malibu on Sunday, June 27. Amelia rocked an open-backed, plunging top with subtle stripes. She also wore white jeans and accessorized with a gold watch, bracelets, simple shades, and a pink clutch. Meanwhile, Scott wore a white button down shirt with “love letter” emblazoned on it, and camo-shorts. He also had a watch and some bracelets of his own for good measure.
Star Channels — June 27 – July 3, 2021

Download Star Channels, updated every Sunday. (Adobe Acrobat required) Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo shares stunning pride pictures

Chicago Fire star Miranda Rae Mayo has left fans gobsmacked after sharing a stunning series of new pictures. Posted to celebrate Pride Month, Miranda rocked a multi-color oversized patchwork coat with pink flared trousers and neon green heels. Simply captioning the post with the rainbow pride flag and the words...