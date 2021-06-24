Fairmont City Council gets update on demolition project

FAIRMONT — The City of Fairmont has taken an aggressive stance with abandoned, derelict buildings.

In 2021, Fairmont has already demolished 20 abandoned buildings, more than any previous year. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, the council got a look at the hotspots that will be getting attention in the next 12 months.

“There was a little bit of a delay with 2020, with the pandemic,” said Shae Strait, director of the city’s planning and development department. “But we’re currently on track for further demolitions that the staff is working on that will make this number double any previous year. We’re making leaps and strides in 2021.”

In 2015, the city began cracking down on derelict buildings and started to survey citizens asking about buildings that need looking into or are abandoned. The city came back with a number of 125 buildings that were either in poor and worsening condition or should be demolished.

Since 2015, of those original 125 buildings, there are only 43 that have not either been demolished or refurbished. That means of that original number, the city has reduced the abandoned building by 65%. Of those 43 that remain, 32 are currently in the process of being demolished or refurbished.

“I think the city has made good, so far... to the pledge that council and staff made to [the citizens],” Strait said. “We’ve made substantial progress on this.”

Adding to that original count of 125, the city has surveyed over 300 properties that need attention. Since 2015, 325 buildings have been demolished by the city, not counting dilapidation due to fires or other disasters.

Strait and his staff have made a chart detailing buildings in the most need of demolition and, at the same time, grouped specific areas that are “hot spots” of abandoned buildings.

Two major hot spots were just up the hill from downtown, near Pine Street, and up off Locust Avenue, around View Street. Strait said the Locust Avenue cluster should be prioritized, as it is visible from, what he called, a gateway road, referring to 3rd Street, which connects to the Gateway Connector.

Strait opened it to the council for guidance on which hotpot should take priority.

“Going forward, we need to pick one of these two priority areas,” Strait said.

Council Member Gia Deasy thanked Strait for all the extra information he’s provided regarding the demolition projects.

“Since we’ve been a little more public as a council about this demolition project, I can’t tell you how many people call me about the status of buildings,” Deasy said.

By the end of the discussion surrounding the number of buildings to demolish, the council decided the best way forward may be to do both the hotspots simultaneously.

“We like this direction the council has given us,” City Manager Valerie Means said. “It’s given us a clear view of how to go so we’re not making decisions haphazardly.”

Situations with these derelict properties vary widely and can be sensitive issues. Many of the owners are happy to have the properties off their hands, but some situations have to go through the courts. Strait wasn’t able to give a solid number of total buildings that will be demolished in the next year.

However, Ken Fletcher, the city’s building inspector, said if things continue like they have, 30 buildings demolished in the next nine months.