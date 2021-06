John Cena sat down with Chris Van Vliet this week to promote the upcoming release of F9 and discussed the big rumor about his impending return to the WWE. Reports of Cena being back in time to main event SummerSlam with Roman Reigns have been spreading for weeks, and while Cena didn't confirm the match was happening he did definitively say he would be back in a WWE ring soon. The 16-time former world champion said, when asked about his iconic jorts, "I can tell you this, I very much look forward to wearing jorts again. It's been too long."