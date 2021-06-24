Cancel
Chicago, IL

Stefanie Dolson Secures Spot at 2021 Tokyo Olympics for Team USA

WNBA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (June 23, 2021) – Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson is among four athletes who qualified USA Basketball for the inaugural 3×3 Olympic competition this summer to represent the USA at the Tokyo Games. Dolson (Chicago Sky/Connecticut/Port Jervis, N.Y.), will be joined by WNBA’s Allisha Gray (Dallas Wings/South Carolina/Sandersville, Ga.), Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces/Washington/Poway, Calif.) and Katie Lou Samuelson (Seattle Storm/Connecticut/Huntington Beach, Calif.).

