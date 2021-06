Both Columbus Community summer teams made a trip to Letts on Tuesday for a doubleheader and Louisa-Muscatine made it a clean sweep on the night. The Wildcat softball team lost both games to the #2 ranked Falcons (10-7) by 15-5 scores with game one ending in five innings and the nightcap in six. Libby White had a pair of hits in the opener and Michelle Diaz brought in three tallies. Lily Coil tossed 4 1/3 innings giving up 15 runs (five earned) on 12 hits and striking out four. Jobie Lekwa went 2-for-3 in game two and Libby White threw six frames giving up 15 runs (nine earned) on 16 hits. Columbus falls to 6-11 on the season.