PREP ATHLETICS: Big South announces All-Conference teams for spring sports
MARSHALL — The Big South Conference recently announced its All-Conference teams for baseball, softball and golf and multiple Marshall athletes made the list. In baseball, in the Big Division, Josh Baker, Connor Neubeck, Cole Felcyn and Charlie Jacobson made it for Marshall. Joining them on the All-Conference team are Theo Giedd and Josh Robb (St. Peter), Evan Wiltscheck, Carter Lang, Jaden Drill, Hunter Sehr, Ethan Stade, Cole Ranweiler and Sam Keckeisen (New Ulm), Jack Kosbab (Fairmont), Zach Hoehn and Carter McQuery (Waseca), Kent Lais and Danny Pavelko (Worthington).www.marshallindependent.com