Black Swamp Conservancy is inviting the public to a drive-in screening of two films that explore our relationship with the land: Farmscape Ecology and Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry. The program will take place on Thursday, June 17th, at the Field of Dreams Drive-In Theater, Liberty Center, OH. Gates will open at 8:30 pm; movies begin at dusk. Concessions will be available for purchase. The screening is free and open to the public. Donations to Black Swamp Conservancy are appreciated and can be made via the Conservancy’s website.