Huskies hope to cap historic season with state success

Jace Rinehart throws a pitch during game two between the North Marion Huskies and Frankfort Falcons. Photo by Nick Henthorn

RACHEL — This Friday will be the culmination of two different stories in North Marion, as the Huskies take to Charleston to face Independence High School in the Class AA State Tournament.

For the community surrounding North Marion, the story revolves around a first ever — the first ever team of theirs to make the state baseball tourney since the school’s creation in 1980.

But for the team itself, the tournament represents a finale. The squad’s seniors, and much of the team as a whole, have played alongside each other since they were 12 years old.

Regardless of how far this team goes, for the Huskies’ seniors, Charleston will be the conclusion of their journey. It’s a thought that might be anxiety-inducing for other teams, but not North Marion High.

“I don’t think we’re nervous. We’re a pretty loose team, we don’t get nervous about too many things,” said Jace Rinehart, one of the seniors. “We’ll come in to the game knowing that we prepared for this, and if we play to our potential, whatever happens, happens. As long as we play our game we’ll be alright.”

The tone of this team is set at the top, from the encouragement of Huskies’ skipper Vic Seccuro. Seccuro, in year 12 of his tenure at North Marion, has been unwavering in his belief in what this team can accomplish.

“I truly believed that we could make history this year,” said Brock Troy, another senior. “Coaches have told us all year how this was going to be the team that could do it, this could be the team that goes to the state playoffs, and here we are.”

A school earning its first state tournament berth 41 years after it opened might suggest a blasé history. But North Marion’s story is not that of an upstart team shooting to contention, but a team that has teased the possibility of greatness before finally breaking through.

“[North Marion has] had good baseball teams,” Seccuro said, “When I started coaching in the 80s they had great teams, they just could never seem to get through that regional. They always lost some tough ones in the end.”

What’s different about this iteration then? The team is not lacking in pitching or batting — every hitter has an average over .300, led by Rinehart’s .506 bat — but more than their counting stats, the 19-8 Huskies’ biggest strength might be their familiarity with each other.

“I think it’s our friendships,” Rinehart said of his team’s keys to success. “The way we’ve bonded together, and the way we all have kind of the same personality, same love for the game, it’s brought us together.”

Now with an opportunity to make even more history, North Marion travels to Charleston the day before their game Friday with a whole community in their corner.

“The town’s been great, we’d like to win this for the community,” Seccuro said. “They’ve been waiting for a long time for a good baseball team, and this is a team that could do it.”