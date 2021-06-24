Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

FOCUS-Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers

By Noor Zainab Hussain
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

June 24 (Reuters) - Launching one of the richest individuals on earth into orbit has proved a leap too far for insurers, who are not ready to price the risk of losing Jeff Bezos or his fellow space travelers.

Amazon CEO Bezos, a lifelong space enthusiast, has been vying with Elon Musk and Richard Branson to become the first billionaire to fly beyond the earth’s atmosphere.

And while insurers are well known for offering cover for even the most outlandish of risks, at a price, potential accidents in space are not yet among them.

“Space tourism involves significant risk, but is not an issue life insurers specifically ask about as yet because it is so rare for anyone to travel into space,” Insurance Information Institute (III) spokesperson Michael Barry said.

There is a nearly $500 million market to insure satellites, rockets and unmanned space flight, but no legal requirement for an operator such as Blue Origin, which Bezos founded, to insure passengers for injury or death or for space tourists to have life cover, brokers and insurers said.

“We’re not aware of a case where anybody is insured against passenger liability,” Neil Stevens, senior vice president, aviation and space at Marsh, the world’s biggest insurance broker, told Reuters.

Assuming they lift-off as planned next month, Bezos and the other wannabe astronauts on Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft will not only spend several minutes 62 miles (100 km) above the earth in a truck-sized capsule, they also have to get back.

The only group that has regularly flown humans sub-orbitally since the 1960s is Branson’s Virgin Galactic. All have been tests, with one failure in 2014 resulting in a death. Blue Origin has flown 15 unmanned sub-orbital flights with no failures, Seradata SpaceTrak data showed on June 10.

Bezos, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters on their insurance plans and flight records.

‘DIFFERENT RISK PROFILES’

Being uninsured in space is nothing new.

NASA and the U.S., in general, do not buy liability cover, with government launches basically insured by taxpayers, Richard Parker of Assure Space, a unit of insurer AmTrust Financial that provides space insurance, said.

NASA astronauts are eligible for government life insurance programs, a NASA spokesperson said in an emailed response.

Charles Wetton, underwriting manager for space policies at insurer Global Aerospace, said astronauts on government-funded missions are carefully selected for their knowledge, skills and fitness and train for several years before blast off.

“They and their families understand the risks of the work they do, Wetton said.

But commercial space cadets may only get a few days of training for a sub-orbital flight or a few months for a ride to the International Space Station (ISS), Wetton said, adding: “These represent two very different risk profiles that insurers will take into account”.

Blue Origin on its website says the spaceflight passenger will receive training the day before the launch, including mission and vehicle overviews, safety briefings, mission simulation and instruction on in-flight activities.

Virgin Galactic said participants will get three days of training and preparation before the launch.

Insurers expect iron clad waivers and contracts from commercial space travel firms, stating they will bear no burden if a passenger dies during a flight.

NASA has called for responses from the industry for its plans for a liability framework for privately-funded astronaut missions to the ISS. NASA’s plans include requiring private astronauts to buy life insurance.

It is still early days, but cover for space tourists may be the next step, said Tim Rush, senior vice president, U.S. space, at insurance broker Gallagher, adding that the life insurance market currently provides individual cover of $2-5 million for private astronauts.

The only mandatory insurance in place for commercial space operators is third-party liability, mainly to cover property damage on earth or to a flying aircraft, said Akiko Hama, client executive, space and aerospace underwriting at Global Aerospace.

Blue Origin plans for its six-seater spacecraft to take off on July 20 and fly for four minutes beyond the boundary between the earth’s atmosphere and outer space, where passengers will experience total weightlessness.

MILLION DOLLAR QUESTION

A key question for how the sector develops is whether risks related to tourism fall under space or aviation insurance lines, insurers and brokers told Reuters.

The U.N. Outer Space Treaty and the Liability Convention of 1972 governs all activities in space and very few countries have a legal framework for commercial human spaceflight, they said.

The first-ever aviation insurance policy was written by Lloyd’s of London in 1911. A few years later the market insured Charles Lindbergh and his single-engine plane for $18,000 on its non-stop flight from the United States to Europe.

Space trips are different, said Marsh’s Stevens, because the passengers are returning to the same place as they left, making it technically a domestic trip to which international aviation insurance cannot be applied, meaning there will also be no limitation to liability.

“The aviation, aircraft insurance market, and the like, are less keen to take on risks that involve spacecraft,” he said, adding that whether space tourism trips fall under aviation or space insurance is a “million dollar question”.

While air travel is governed by rules that establish airline liability in the case of death of passengers, Stevens said he was unaware of plans for similar rules for space tourism.

However, Wetton said Global Aerospace had started to receive enquiries from companies for sub-orbital missions.

“In 10 years’ time, maybe the two lines, aviation and spaceflight will look very similar,” said Assure Space’s Parker.

“Some legislative somewhere will say, look, we’re now having average Joes flying on these launch vehicles and need to protect them,” Parker added.

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Lindbergh
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Tourism#Outer Space#Space Station#Other Space#Iii#New Shepard#Nasa#Assure Space#Amtrust Financial#Global Aerospace#Iss#Lloyd S Of London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Amazon
Related
Aerospace & Defensesteadfastandloyal.com

Virgin Galactic Finally Receives FAA Decision

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has finally given their seal of approval to Virgin Galactic, marking them as clear to take commercial passengers into space. “Today’s approval by the FAA of our full commercial launch license, in conjunction with the success of our May 22 test flight, give us confidence as we proceed toward our first fully crewed test flight this summer,” stated the CEO of Virgin Galactic, Michael Colglazier, in a release this past Friday.
Aerospace & DefenseDesign Taxi

Virgin Galactic Receives License To Take Members Of The Public Into Space

Virgin Galactic, part of entrepreneur Richard Branson’s slew of ventures, has finally gained the US government’s approval to take passengers into space. On June 25, the rocketship firm confirmed that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded it with the license needed to carry passengers on commercial interstellar rides from its base in New Mexico.
Aerospace & Defensenbnews24.com

Virgin Galactic Okayed For Space Launches. Will Richard Branson Beat Jeff Bezos?

“Virgin Galactic lastly has the federal authorities’s approval to start out launching clients into house from New Mexico,” reviews ABC Information:. Richard Branson’s rocketship firm introduced the Federal Aviation Administration’s up to date license on Friday. It is the ultimate hurdle in Virgin Galactic’s yearslong effort to ship paying passengers on brief house hops. The corporate is working towards three extra space check flights this summer season and early fall, earlier than opening the rocketship’s doorways to paying clients. The unique plans referred to as for firm engineers to launch subsequent to guage gear, adopted by a flight with Branson after which a science mission by Italian Air Power officers.
Aerospace & DefenseInvestorPlace

Virgin Galactic Is Ready For the Race to Space

Science fiction has always intrigued me, and space tourism is one thing that is catching the attention of everyone. With the advances in technology, space tourism looks more like a reality than fiction and we are almost there. Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is a space travel company that is planning to take you to space once its commercial operations begin. Until then, you can enjoy a ride by investing in SPCE stock.
Aerospace & Defensewarriortradingnews.com

Virgin Galactic wins FAA approval for customer spaceflight

One of the best-performing stocks just prior to the weekend was one of the most closely watched space companies on the market. While most investors cant invest in Bezos’ Blue Origins or Musk’s SpaceX, many investors have been following Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ: SPCE) for some time now as an alternative way to play this sector. Shares skyrocketed after the company won approval to begin its commercial flights into space.
Aerospace & Defensewashingtonexec.com

Top 30 Space Execs to Watch in 2021: VOX Space’s Jeff Trauberman

Jeff Trauberman spearheads engagement with the U.S. government at VOX Space, the subsidiary of Virgin Orbit, which focuses on providing the national security community with responsive, dedicated and affordable launch services for small satellites. As the U.S. looks to leverage commercial innovations to modernize its space architecture and look toward...
Aerospace & Defensepulseheadlines.com

Virgin Galactic Gets FAA Approval to Fly Passengers to Space; Company Shares Soar

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved a commercial space launch license to Virgin Galactic. The approval enables the Richard Branson-founded airspace company to fly human passengers to space on a commercial basis. In a sense, this sets in motion the race between billionaires Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to be the first to fly commercial passengers to space.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

FAA clears Virgin Galactic to fly passengers to space as commercial spaceflight race intensifies

The Federal Aviation Administration has given Virgin Galactic the green light to launch commercial travelers into space. Shares of Virgin Galactic, which was founded by British business magnate Richard Branson, soared upon the news on Friday morning and traded up as much as 20%. The company hailed the FAA’s decision to update its commercial space transportation operator license after it completed its first manned space flight in May.