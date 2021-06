Clattering hooves, swishing tails, and high-pitched whinnies have enlivened the soundtrack to the story of Texas since Spanish explorers first brought horses here in the 1500s. Pickup trucks and tractors now handle much of the work once performed by these animals, but plenty of Texans still rely on them for companionship, recreation, and maybe a little labor. Of the roughly 7.2 million horses in the United States, about 767,000 live in Texas—more than in any other state. (Equestrian-themed dating sites such as Date Horse Lovers and EquestrianSingles also seem to thrive here, but that’s a different story.)