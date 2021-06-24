How To Pack Your Carry-On Bag When Traveling On A Budget

Packing for labor and delivery isn’t easy because there is so much you need to include in your suitcase, and since you’re suffering from mommy brain, trying to do it by memory is nearly impossible. That’s why a hospital bag checklist is so helpful because you can easily keep track of what you’ve packed and what you still need for yourself and the baby. If you’re a really nice mom-to-be you can also do the packing for your partner, but of course, this is totally optional because you already have more than enough to do.