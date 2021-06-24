How To Pack Your Carry-On Bag When Traveling On A Budget

The pandemic has surely taught us one of the biggest lessons ever! – The fact that ‘life is uncertain’. Gone are the days of carefree vacations and impromptu plans. The coronavirus has essentially turned our lives upside down with quarantines and canceled plans, lockdowns and isolation, fear and uncertainties, and above all: anxiety & stress. However, with an effective vaccination drive across the world, we’re all hopeful to step out of our homes and wander, all over again. The pandemic has taught me that traveling is an essential human activity and once we have the privilege to explore the world, how about being a responsible traveler? To be honest, it’s essential that we travel meaningfully, not just to gain unique experiences but to change our perspective and look at life differently.