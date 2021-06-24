Cancel
Lifestyle

Minimalist Tracker-Friendly Wallets

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe VVEM Wallet is a tech-friendly accessory for users of the Apple AirTag that will enable them to incorporate the item tracker into their everyday carry (EDC) in an efficient manner. The wallet features a dedicated section for the AirTag that puts it front and center on the accessory, and can be held in place with the built-in snap closure to prevent it from moving during transport. The wallet is outfitted with enough space to hold several cards and is also paired with an anti-RFID card within that will prevent skimming thefts when out of the house.

www.trendhunter.com
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Ultra-Slick Minimalist Duffle Bags

The good thing about minimalist duffle bags is that they are super convenient and versatile—one can take them on an overnight trip or on the daily commute if stopping by at the gym. Launched by Monos, the Metro Duffel fits the stylish and timeless silhouette of minimalist duffle bags perfectly. and is marketed as "the perfect multi-purpose companion for everyday travel." The brand offers this piece in nylon—in Carbon Black, Oxford Blue, Juniper Green, and Dover Grey—as well as in vegan leather—in Ivory, Mahogany, and Saddle Tan.
TrendHunter.com

Minimalist Workstation Cleaning Tools

The conceptual 'O Brush' brush and dustbin has been designed by Jinwook Lee of This Is as an aesthetically pleasing take on the simple cleaning tools to make them applicable for modern consumers. The brush and dustpan work by interconnecting to one another, and will disconnect quickly to provide the perfect set of equipment for gathering debris or dust. The sculpted design allows the unit to be easily stowed in bookcases or with additional gear to keep it subtly accessible yet out of the way.
PetsTrendHunter.com

Minimalist Dog Gear Designs

TOMO is a minimally designed easy-to-connect dog gear design that saves pet owners from having to struggle with buckles and plastic clips. The system includes a leash, collar and harness that are not only stylish but simple to use, which appeals to pets and pet owners alike. The cleverly engineered...
ApplePosted by
GeekyGadgets

Nomad Card for AirTag wallet carrier

If you are considering equipping your wallet with a Apple AirTag to prevent it from becoming lost, you may be interested in a new accessory from the team at Nomad called the Card for AirTag . Offering a smooth uniform shape, Card for AirTag wallet carrier allows you to keep an AirTag in your wallet without having an unsightly circular bump you would get by putting an AirTag in your wallet by itself.
Beauty & Fashiongearculture.com

How to Choose Perfumes or Colognes for the Minimalist Man

Perfumes and colognes are scents that men and women use to enhance their natural beauty and attract mates. Our sense of smell is directly tied with our memories, more so than any other sense, so using the right fragrance can make you memorable. More men than ever are choosing to wear different kinds of cologne and perfume that suits their own personal style.
Electronicsslashpets.com

Found LTE GPS Dog Tracker

Losing a pet can be quite painful. Thanks to the Found LTE GPS Dog Tracker, you will have an easier time keeping an eye on your pet at all times. It offers live tracking and location history. It has GPS technology with LTE-M and POLTE for accurate tracking. 🐱 More...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Minimalist Multifunctional Air Purifiers

The 'Beko' concept air purifier has been designed by Tamar Yuksek as an ultra-modern appliance for the home that would provide a range of functionalities for users to take advantage of. The air purifier maintains a simplistic design language that will effectively capture pollutants in a space, while also being...
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

3 Super Stylish, Wallet-Friendly Ways to Turn Your Backyard into a Summertime Oasis

We don’t know about you, but we’re making this the Summer of Spending Every Possible Second Outside. Nothing sounds better than dining al fresco, lazing in the sun, and splashing in the pool. Since our outdoor spaces are going to get so much love this year, we’re going to make them feel extra special. Want to join us? We designed three outdoor styles to get your summer party started, featuring the season’s best and brightest looks from Target. And if you’re looking to create a new outdoor oasis, there’s a way to pay at your own pace.
Lifestyleweandthecolor.com

Abstract Minimalist Holographic Flyer Templates

Created as fully editable vector files for use in Adobe Illustrator, these abstract holographic flyer templates offer a modern and neutral design. Designed by the skilled team of @Polar Vectors, the following flyer templates are based on an abstract holographic style mixed with a modern and minimalist layout. Created with two design options in the US Letter size, the neutral design is well suited for plenty of topics. The shown sample texts are for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can add your own text or images with just a few simple clicks. Customizing these graphics is quite easy. The flyer templates are completely print-ready.
dudeiwantthat.com

TILI Minimalist Fixed-Blade Pocket Knife

TILI. Rhymes with "lily." But this fixed-blade pocket knife ain't no pretty, sweet-smelling flower. Well I mean, it is kind of pretty, and while I doubt the blade has any sort of floral aromas to it, if you like the scent of high-carbon steel...nevermind. The point is, TILI rhymes with "lily," but that's where the similarities end, because TILI is short for "utility," and maker Origin Handcrafted Goods intends you to put its rugged, versatile 2.5" cutting edge to work.
Interior Designarchitizer.com

How to Detail the Perfect Minimalist Bathroom

Bathroom design has been trending towards minimalism for years. The sleek, cleanly-detailed spaces once seen only in glossy magazines now don’t appear out of place in even the most unassuming homes or businesses. This tendency, driven by a desire to view the bathroom as a space for regeneration as opposed to routine, has driven many architects to master the tenets of minimalist bathroom design.
Lifestyleideahuntr.com

All-in-One Wearable Wallets : Cleo wallet

The conceptual ‘Cleo’ wallet is the design work of Katherine Koons as an accessory for the modern woman that would enable them to keep all of their essentials on hand and not have to worry about overstuffing their pockets. The wallet offers women an alternative option to bring out with...
Interior DesignKenosha News.com

1. This chic and minimalist bathroom looks super clean.

You don’t have to go overboard with bathroom styling—the last thing you need is a cluttered vanity. TikTok creator @the_avantgarde_ shows you how to dress up your bathroom with chic black décor and minimalist art. @the_avantgarde_. Answer to @dommergoodtimes ##homedecor ##bathroomdecor ##homeideas.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Hours Keeper: Time Tracker

There is no longer a need to jot down your hours on a loose sheet of paper only to be lost before you can submit it. The Hours Keeper app gives users a way to quickly and easily track your real-time hours for a variety of clients. You can also...
Shopping

Screwpop Parallax Wallet

Screwpop Parallax Wallet

This minimal wallet consists of an anodized aluminum plate and an industrial-strength O-ring. It provides easy access to cards and cash, holding up to 16 cards between its two sides. Its center cutout isn’t just for looks – it’s a bottle opener. It also includes an RFID blocking card to protect your credit cards.
ElectronicsOrlando Sentinel

Is the Apple Watch a good fitness tracker?

Fitness trackers have become so commonplace that it might be hard to find someone who doesn’t wear one. They can health-conscious people keep track of their movements and activity throughout the day. While activity trackers have been around since the 1990s, they only started gaining attention in the mid-2000s. Fitbit’s...
Electronics

Halo Band Tracker

Halo Band Tracker

Halo Band includes access to basic features like steps, heart rate, sleep time, and sleep tracking. Membership includes access to full suite of tools, features, workouts, and programs. Free for 6 months. Auto-renews at $3.99/month + tax. To manage your membership, visit Your Account › Memberships & Subscriptions. Get moving...
Beauty & Fashionbeautypackaging.com

Lumson’s Minimalistic ‘Colour Journey’

Lumson, a provider of primary cosmetic packaging and dispensing systems, has combined bright, vivid and intense colors with creative, simple and minimalist packaging for a unique glass packaging experience, which they call Colour Journey. “Colour Journey is a trip through colour, in a moment in history where we all feel...
Worldhomedit.com

Minimalistic House In Poland With Recessed Windows And A Perfect Lawn

Being able to find a fairly large and flat piece of land to build on was the first major success of this project. After that came the beautiful and modern design of the house created by architecture studio RS+ Robert Skitek. They managed to bring their vision to life in 2018 when they completed this gorgeous residence. In total the house offers 485 square meters of living space divided on two floors.