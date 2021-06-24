Minimalist Tracker-Friendly Wallets
The VVEM Wallet is a tech-friendly accessory for users of the Apple AirTag that will enable them to incorporate the item tracker into their everyday carry (EDC) in an efficient manner. The wallet features a dedicated section for the AirTag that puts it front and center on the accessory, and can be held in place with the built-in snap closure to prevent it from moving during transport. The wallet is outfitted with enough space to hold several cards and is also paired with an anti-RFID card within that will prevent skimming thefts when out of the house.www.trendhunter.com