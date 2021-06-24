Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Who'll find love on our blind date? This week it's Amber, 41, and Chris, 40, but will romance be on the cards?

By Samantha Brick
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

AMBER, 41

Dating past?

I’ve received a few marriage proposals. The timing wasn’t right with one, and I’d be divorced by now if I’d accepted the other. My longest relationship was four years — I’ve put my career first and travelled with my job.

Pre-Date Nerves?

In all honesty, no. As a head hunter I’m used to meeting people I don’t know. And as an old soul and a healer I had sensed it would be a good day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZUWC9_0adlPM5800
Amber, 41, (pictured) has been single for six months and works as a head hunter and energy healer

Vital statistics

Single for six months, no children.

Current role

Head hunter and energy healer.

Would like to meet

Someone financially secure, charismatic and loving. I’m very spiritual, so he’ll need to be open-minded.

First Impressions?

I arrived slightly early, and when Chris was shown to our table I realised I’d already passed him and checked him out, thinking he was cute. He was wearing jeans, a white shirt and deck shoes, and was really sweet and open.

Easy To Talk To?

We were at our table for more than three hours, so I’d say so. We’d both taken a day off work for our lunch date. I couldn’t match Chris on the drinking front, but I still had a few of glasses of white wine.

Chris shares custody of his son, and I admire that he’s rejected a high-flying career as an investment banker to focus on his little boy. I have no issues dating men who are fathers — I still might want children myself, though.

Chris said he’s an old soul too, which I liked. We’re the kind of people others refer to as their rock and like to confide in. That was a huge tick for me.

Embarrassing Moments?

Well, I managed to slosh my first glass of wine on the table within 15 minutes. We both thought it was funny and Chris gave me his napkin.

Amber's Verdict: 9/10

Liked? He’s easy to talk to.

Regrets? The hangover from hell.

Coffee or cab? Coffee

Did Sparks Fly?

Yes, although I drank more than I usually would and everyone seems wonderful after you’ve had a drink.

We both had back-up plans in case the date fell flat and fortunately we didn’t need them. We went on for drinks afterwards and parted ways at 8pm.

See him again?

Chris has invited me to his sister’s next singing performance and to Bournemouth Pride this summer. I will take him up on the invites. We’re also social media friends now.

What do you think he thought of you?

Chris made me laugh when he said that after finding out about my marriage proposals he’d concluded that I’m attractive but fussy. I like to think I proved him wrong.

Would your family like him?

Yes — Chris can get along with anyone, and our backgrounds are similar. My stepfather is a GP, and so is Chris’s dad, while our mothers are nurses. They’d like that he messaged me to ensure I got home safely.

CHRIS, 40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BNHXs_0adlPM5800
Chris, 40, has been single for three years with one son, aged five, and works as an investment broker

Vital statistics

Single for three years with one son, aged five.

Current role

Investment broker.

Would like to meet

A woman who is as happy at a festival in a tent as she is on a spa weekend.

Dating past?

I had a few relationships in my early 20s, but then I focused on my career until my mid-30s.

It took a while to recover when my most recent relationship ended after seven years. Then, just as I was feeling ready to date again, the pandemic arrived — so my sister put me forward for a blind date. My son has mentioned it’s time we got a mummy for our home. While he already has a mummy, I think he’d like a female influence around my place.

Pre-Date Nerves?

Yes, as I’m so out of practice.

First Impressions?

I arrived at the restaurant on time and Amber was at our table. I recognised her as we’d passed each other near the loos. She is very pretty and was wearing a beautiful dress.

Easy To Talk To?

Yes, because we’re very similar in so many ways. We’re both into cars —Amber drives a Porsche and I used to own a Lotus until I had to swap it for a family-friendly estate car.

Had I not put my career on pause, we’d both be at the same place in our professional lives. But I’m more focused on being a parent right now. I showed Amber a picture of my son — she explained that she’s good with children, and said she’d look forward to meeting him in the future.

I appreciate being a parent may put some people off, and it was nice that Amber was so positive about it.

Embarrassing Moments?

There weren’t any, but it didn’t help that we went out on the hottest day of the year in London. I wore a long-sleeved shirt and was very warm.

Did Sparks Fly?

Yes, there was chemistry. We laughed about the fact we both had a plan B in case the date didn’t work out.

Our phones kept buzzing — no doubt our friends checking up on us — so we put them away. We enjoyed a three-hour lunch and then went on to a wine bar. Before I put Amber in a cab that evening we had a little kiss.

See her again?

We both said we’d like to do so. We’ve talked about Amber coming to Bournemouth, where I live, and we’ve been messaging one another since, so hopefully we’ll meet again.

What do you think she thought of you?

Amber likes me — I hope.

Would your family like her?

Very much so. Amber is different to romantic choices I’ve made in the past — my parents would be relieved and delighted to meet her.

Fancy a posh meal with an eligible single like you? Or would you like to play cupid for someone else? Email your — or their — details and a photo to blinddate@dailymail.co.uk

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

193K+
Followers
74K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans#First Impressions#Bournemouth Pride#Single#Porsche
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Funny Moments
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdviceBoston Globe

I’m dating someone who’ll be leaving for college

Send me your problem. Email your question to [email protected] or fill out this form. It's graduation season, so I'm sure that you're already getting a lot of these emails. After having a crush on someone for three years, I went to prom with and started dating the cutest girl in my entire school. The only problem is that I'm a junior and will be staying in our hometown, and she's a senior moving to college, 45 minutes away. I like her, so I went into the relationship thinking that we would have a fun and memorable summer, but I never expected that she would want to date me through her freshman year of college. But she keeps hinting that she thinks we could stay together; she said she googled the distance between her new college and my house and mentioned coming home for visits.
Books & LiteratureNPR

For June, 3 Romances That Prove Love Is Love Is Love

Love is love is love. In Romancelandia, love in all its variations comes with joy, hijinks, sexy times and happily ever afters. These three novels are full of all that and more — including highway robbery, murder mystery, and princesses on the high seas. Because another universal truth of Romancelandia is that the journey to true love is never boring and in romance, love always wins.
TV SeriesEngadget

Netflix’s ‘Sexy Beasts’ puts hot people in furry prosthetics for blind dates

Netflix's latest dating show is like an unholy union of The Masked Singer and Face Off, Syfy's prosthetic competition reality series. Sexy Beasts puts singles together on blind dates — but the twist is they're all wearing serious prosthetics and makeup. What better way to get a real sense of a date's personality, right? Similar to Netflix's other popular reality shows, like The Circle and Love is Blind, Sexy Beasts has an intriguing core concept that's sure to provide plenty of inherent comedy (and drama).
TV & Videosfangirlish.com

This Is Taking Blind Dating To A Whole New Level

I had surgery last week and so I have been on pain pills to deal with the pain. That being said, I had to look and count my pills this AM to make sure I hadn’t taken too many, because seeing this trailer, I thought I had. Why? Please see...
CelebritiesReporter

OMG a blind date with Harry Styles? 10 celebrities who romanced their fans

In a 2013 interview with Vulture, the Jonas brother - who is now married to Sophie Turner - opened up about his romantic experiences with fans. “And, yes, I’ve dated fans. I can’t say that I’ve never put a foot in that world; there were times when I definitely took advantage of the opportunities I had,” the star said. He then recalled inviting a fan to a movie, when he was about 16. “I don’t even remember what the movie was about … we just made out the entire time,” he said.
Relationship Advicewunc.org

Dating & Romance With Terminal Illness

Whether a diagnosis comes in the midst of a relationship or before the first date, terminal illness can affect how love and support show up in romantic relationships. Death and illness are some of the most difficult and heavy parts of life. But for folks navigating a terminal illness, sitting with that heaviness and establishing systems of support is part of the day-to-day — including in dating and relationships.
TV Seriesinews.co.uk

Love Island 2021 recap: What happened in the opening episode of series 7 as the first islanders couple up

Do you hear the euphoric eurotrash dance music? The click-clacking of high heels on wooden decking? The shrieks of “I’ve got a text!” That’s right – Love Island, the biggest reality TV show on British television, is well and truly back. Tonight’s opening episode returned to the original Mallorcan villa and, to be a little dramatic, it felt like coming home… it’s been a long 18 months, okay?
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

Love Island 2021: It's Not Too Late To Apply For Love Island

Although the highly anticipated new series of Love Island starts tonight, applications for the show are still open as bosses are continue to look for potential islanders for later episodes - and you could be one of them. The initial cast was confirmed last week, but as fans will remember,...
TV SeriesGrazia

Which Couples Are Still Together From The 2020 Series Of Love Island?

Love Island, how we have missed you! Last year, we all missed a summer series due to the coronavirus pandemic - but, in case you've already forgotten, there was a winter series, right at the beginning of the year. Singer Paige Turley (famously the ex-girlfriend of Lewis Capaldi) and footballer Finley Tapp were crowned the winners, winning by just 1% of the vote against fellow sportsman Luke Trotman and beauty consultant Siânnise Fudge.
TV SeriesThe Tab

Quiz: Which classic Love Island villain are you really?

Love Island is officially back in our lives and everyone is ready for a summer of cracking on, pulling for a chat and some legendary villainous moments. But before we find out who the villain of the year is this season, we need to pay homage to the classic villains from series before. And there have been a lot – Megan Barton Hanson, Maura Higgins and Adam Collard are just some of the Love Island villains and it’s time to find out which one you are with our quiz.