Steal her style: Carrie Bickmore impresses fashionistas by wearing a budget emerald dress on The Project

By Alisha Buaya
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Carrie Bickmore is no stranger to making a fashion statement on The Project.

And the 40-year-old wowed in an emerald green frock on the Channel 10 current affairs show last week, catching the attention of fashion fans.

She highlighted her stylish outfit on Instagram, showing off the figure-hugging midi dress featuring long sleeves and a belted waist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43viMf_0adlPLCP00
Go for green! Carrie Bickmore wowed in an emerald green frock on The Project last week, catching the attention of fashion fans

She credited her stylist Rachel Dennis with choosing the $70 number, which is from British online fashion retailer ASOS.

Fans of the glamorous mother of three fawned over her outfit, including one who wrote: 'Love this color on you.'

Radio host Erin Molan also commented: 'This colour.' Meanwhile, sportscaster Neroli Meadows wrote: 'Just so gorgeous.'

'That is one of my faves you have worn,' one of Carrie's followers added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJi9Q_0adlPLCP00
Stylish: She credited her stylist Rachel Dennis with choosing the $70 number, which is from British online fashion retailer ASOS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zaUpW_0adlPLCP00
White hot: It comes after Carrie channelled Old Hollywood glamour in a $250 outfit inspired by screen legend Marilyn Monroe earlier this month

It comes after Carrie channelled Old Hollywood glamour in a $250 outfit inspired by screen legend Marilyn Monroe earlier this month.

She wore a collared halterneck top by Acler, which featured a belted waist.

'Marilyn Munro vibe,' commented one Instagram follower at the time, while another added: 'Marilyn Monroe vibes! Just gorgeous'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38JLQo_0adlPLCP00
In good company: Earlier this month, Carrie shared photos on Instagram of herself getting the Covid-19 vaccine with Peter Helliar (right), one of her co-hosts on The Project

Earlier this month, Carrie shared photos on Instagram of herself getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

She was joined at the vaccination hub by comedian Peter Helliar, one of her co-hosts on The Project.

'Vaccinated,' the TV host wrote in the caption, adding the thumbs-up emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LaVLt_0adlPLCP00
Jabbed: 'Vaccinated,' the TV host wrote in the caption, adding the thumbs-up emoji
