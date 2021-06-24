Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Daniel Hayes reveals the 'secret deal' he tried to make with Big Brother... following his shock elimination

By Jesse Hyland
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

One of the most competitive players on this season's Big Brother has just revealed a 'secret' deal he tried to make with the show's faceless puppet master.

Daniel Hayes, who was sent home on Wednesday's episode, attempted to convince Big Brother to let him save evicted housemate Tilly Whitfeld - and bag himself an early exit and guaranteed payday in the process.

'I tried to do a deal with Big Brother where I tried to meet Tilly underground in the cave,' the real estate agent, 48, told New Idea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LVZCk_0adlPKJg00
Sent packing: Daniel Hayes has revealed the 'secret deal' he tried to make with Big Brother, following his shock elimination on Wednesday night

'I asked Big Brother to give me a briefcase with $10,000 in it and I’d take that and then Tilly could go back into the house at midnight and I would disappear forever from the show.'

Big Brother shut down Danny's 'deal' by saying he wasn't 'running the show'.

He argued the deal was about leaving the program as a 'hero' by bringing back Tilly and negotiating a reward from Big Brother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kgYe7_0adlPKJg00
Top tier: Danny told New Idea he tried to cut a secret deal with Big Brother to save evicted housemate Tilly Whitfeld - and bag himself an early exit and guaranteed payday in the process

'It’s going to make a great story and I get to leave with honour,' he said. 'Tilly hands you a briefcase with $10,000 cash, I take the briefcase, you just see me run down the tunnel and that’s the end of Danny from the show!'

Daniel was 'blindsided' on Wednesday's episode after Ari Kimber lobbied for him to face eviction alongside Sarah Jane Adams.

He was sent packing after Christina Podolyan was coaxed by Ari to get rid of the house's biggest threat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MYxGl_0adlPKJg00
Best laid plans: 'I tried to do a deal with Big Brother where I tried to meet Tilly underground in the cave,' he said. 'I asked Big Brother to give me a briefcase with $10,000 in it and I’d take that and then Tilly could go back into the house at midnight and I would disappear from the show' 

Daniel told New Idea the show was 'the hardest thing I’ve ever done emotionally, physically, socially, mentally'.

'It was the most incredible thing I’ve ever done in my life,' he added. 'I mean, I’m the guy who’s tried to ride a motorbike to Everest and nearly died. This was harder.'

Danny was considered one of the strongest players in the competition, but he could've left the house earlier if Big Brother had accepted his deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCm8I_0adlPKJg00
Proposal: He argued the deal was about leaving the program as a 'hero' by bringing back Tilly and negotiating a reward from Big Brother, but his offer was summarily rejected
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

193K+
Followers
74K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Jane Adams#Reality Show#New Idea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosHOT 97

‘DeGrassi’ Show Creators Reveals Drake’s ‘Secret Deal’ While He Was On The Show

Before knew Drake as artist of the decade, he starred in the Canadian teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation as Jimmy Brooks. When Drake stepped into the music scene, he was firm on his decision to separate his music from his acting. According to new details surrounding his time on the series, show creators Stephen Stohn and Linda Schuyler revealed that Drake would often come to set late and as result, he inked an exclusive deal with the set’s security guards to avoid his tardiness.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'I’ve missed out on a lot': EastEnders icon Shaun Williamson reveals he is 'making up for lost time' with his secret child... after learning he fathered his son with a circus juggler 31 years ago

EastEnders icon Shaun Williamson has shed light on his relationship with his secret son, who revealed he loved the show before finding out his father's identity. Speaking to The Sun On Sunday, the father-son duo admitted they were making up for lost time after it was revealed in September that Shaun had fathered the child with a circus juggler more than 30 years ago.
Visual Artthebharatexpressnews.com

Big Brother’s Sid Pattni unveils his latest masterpiece

He was recently kicked out of the Big Brother House, in a very emotional eviction. But on Tuesday, artist Sid Pattni was back doing what he does best by putting the finishing touches on his latest masterpiece. Posting on his Instagram, the 34-year-old shared images of his latest painting –...
TV Showsthegirlsun.com

Big Brother's Daniel Hayes was asked to audition after A Current Affair

Geelong real estate agent Daniel Hayes was eliminated from Big Brother on Wednesday’s episode, after 62 days in the house. And the 48-year-old revealed on Thursday he didn’t actually apply for the Channel Seven reality show but was invited to audition after a memorable appearance on Nine’s A Current Affair last year.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'I've lost a lot': MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo reveals the full extent of his mental health battle - and the touching gift he gave contestant Brent Draper after his shock exit from the show

MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo has candidly discussed the mental health battle he faced for many years. Speaking to the Herald Sun, the 44-year-old chef revealed that food helped him not only cope with anxiety, but also saved him from ending up in jail or even dead. 'If it hadn't been...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Jade Goody's son Freddy Brazier, 16, follows in brother Bobby's footsteps as he secures modelling contract and appears in his first fashion shoot for HERO magazine

Jade Goody's son Freddy Brazier has followed in his older brother Bobby's footsteps by securing a modelling contract with Unsigned Models. The 16-year-old has appeared in his first fashion editorial for HERO magazine where he took part in an edgy shoot by photographer Yann Faucher. In the photos, it sees...
MoviesComicBook

WandaVision: Evan Peters Reveals "Hilarious" Way His Cameo Was Kept Secret

Evan Peters had a hilarious story for how his cameo was kept secret. The WandaVision star talked to The Wrap about the entire process. Marvel fans are still thinking about how Quicksilver was here and then gone again. The quirky meta-gag turned into its own source of controversy in the blink of an eye. WandaVision was never shy about winking towards some of the ominous events yet to unfold in the MCU. But, one thing that the writers and producers had set in their minds was that this wasn’t going to be the moment where the entire timeline tumbled open. That didn’t stop fans from taking every little bit of information and running with it. Around episode 4-5, anything was truly on the table and the speculation machine hit into overdrive. It seems like Peters finds it all humorous now. So much has gone sideways in the months afterward.
CelebritiesInside the Magic

John Stamos Reveals if His Son Followed in His Disney Loving Footsteps

If there is one celebrity that we can count on for being a huge Disney fan, it’s John Stamos. Stamos has recounted his love for Disney a multitude of times, from always visiting the parks to starring in the hit Disney+ series Big Shot, which has just been renewed for a second season. Stamos is married to his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos, and the two share a son, William “Billy” Christopher, who is now 3.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Diana's Friends Say They're "Shocked" by William & Harry's Latest Decision

All eyes will be on Prince William and Prince Harry at the long-awaited unveiling of the statue of Princess Diana on the grounds of Kensington Palace on Thursday, July 1, marking what would have been their mother's 60th birthday. This will be the first time in well over a year that the brothers have stood together at any official engagement and the first time they've seen each other in two-and-a-half months, since they were spotted briefly talking after Prince Philip's funeral in mid-April.
Family RelationshipsPopculture

'Married at First Sight' Couple Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie Open up About Welcoming Son Declan (Exclusive)

Married at Fight Sight's Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie are "so happy" to finally have son Declan in their arms after welcoming their first child on Feb. 27. The new mom and dad opened up to PopCulture ahead of Wednesday's Couples Cam episode about becoming a family of three, sharing how their own relationship has changed and grown as they've become parents.