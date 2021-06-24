Amie Rohan starts a community to help women 'continually processing the grief' of child loss... after her baby Willow died just five hours after birth

Former AFL WAG Amie Rohan has faced her share of heartbreak over the years, after losing one of her daughters before splitting from her husband Gary Rohan.

And Amie has now created an Instagram community to help other women who are 'continuously processing' the grief of child loss.

The account, called Willow Rays, has been named in honour of her late daughter Willow, a twin who died five hours after birth in 2018.

Support: Former AFL WAG Amie Rohan has created an Instagram community to help other women who are 'continuously processing' the grief of child loss. Her daughter Willow died five hours after birth in 2018

Amie shared a moving quote as she announced the news.

The quote read: 'Grief does not change you.. it reveals you.'

She added: 'I've created a page to share my writings in regards to grief, child loss and all things related to navigating life whilst continually processing grief and the daily challenges that come along with it.

Emotional: The account, called Willow Rays, has been named in honour of her late daughter

'Willow Rays. In memory of Willow, a space to share and connect. Come join me on my journey. Growing through grief.'

Although just created, the page already boasts more than 1,000 followers.

Amie split from her childhood sweetheart and husband of four years, Geelong Cats star Gary Rohan, last year.

Over: Amie split from her childhood sweetheart and husband of four years, Geelong Cats star Gary Rohan, last year

The pair share two daughters together but lost their baby Willow in 2018 when Amie gave birth to twins.

Willow had suffered a fatal neural tube defect and couldn't be saved, but her sister Bella survived after spending three weeks in intensive care.

The Rohans welcomed their second daughter, Sadie Rose, in March last year but called it quits just months after Sadie's birth.

Heartbreaking: The pair share two daughters together but lost their baby Willow in 2018 when Amie gave birth to twins. Willow had suffered a fatal neural tube defect and couldn't be saved, but her sister Bella survived after spending three weeks in intensive care

Their story: The Rohans welcomed their second daughter, Sadie Rose, in March last year but called it quits just months after Sadie's birth

Speaking about the grief of losing a child and her recent marriage breakdown, the mother of two said in April that she had suffered through the 'worst days' of her life.

'Last year was hard for me and every single day I showed up for my girls,' she told the Move Your Mind podcast.

'Every single day I got out of bed and faced the day ahead of me.

'The days after my marriage breakdown were some of the hardest days of my life, harder than when we lost Willow.

'But I still got out of bed every day and faced whatever the day brought.'

The couple split just months after their youngest daughter Sadie was born in March 2020, and the AFL star is now believed to be dating Madi Bennett, a physiotherapist who previously briefly worked for the Geelong Cats.

The Herald Sun reported in June that Amie had quietly moved on with another sportsman, described as a 'country football identity'.