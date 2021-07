If your organization is a typical large enterprise, you’ll have hundreds to thousands of active applications—from the most straightforward internal file-sharing tool to your mission-critical internal and customerfacing workloads. And, the chances are that your organization is already in the cloud. Perhaps your business units leverage Google Office or Microsoft Office 365 for collaboration and productivity. Or your sales organization is built around a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering such as Salesforce.com. Or your developers are using hosted platforms such as Confluence or Jira. Or some of your newest applications are delivered on Pivotal platform-as-a-service (PaaS) or using a cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) infrastructure.