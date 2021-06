Lights are an integral part of our lives. We are all surrounded by different kinds and varieties of lights. At the home, office, or even in and upon the vehicles that we drive or sit, in our daily lives. If you think a little about these lights, you will come to know how these lights can manipulate our minds and even the way we all think. If you don’t have good lighting say for example in a reading room or a place where you read books and gain knowledge, you will be frustrated.