RIVERSIDE – For the fourth year in a row, California Baptist University set a record for student-athletes named All-Academic in the Golden Coast Conference. Nineteen Lancers made the grade for 2021 as the conference released its All-Academic Team on Friday. It is one up from CBU's previous single-season record of 18 set in 2020 and continues the program's rich history of academic success, and also led the GCC with San Diego State's 16 accounting for the second most this year.