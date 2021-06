The Attorney General’s Office named the Pittsfield, Concord and Henniker police officers who shot and killed a 52-year-old Pittsfield man during a standoff last week. Anthony Hannon, 52, died after police shot him multiple times, according to an autopsy conducted last week. The six police officers who fired on Hannon are Officer Jesse Colby of the Henniker Police Department; Sgt. Joseph DiGeorge of the Pittsfield Police Department; and Officers Matthew Doyon, Almadin Dzelic, Nicholas McNutt and Sgt. Craig Levesque of the Concord Police Department, according to the Attorney General’s Office.