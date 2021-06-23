Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

UK: Windrush activists demand change in compensation program

By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 8 days ago

LONDON (AP) — People whose lives were torn apart when the government questioned their right to be in the U.K. have demanded that a program designed to compensate them be taken out of the hands of the agency that violated their rights. About a dozen activists spoke to journalists outside the Home Office ahead of a planned march Wednesday, saying the government should create a new independent body to administer the program, which has been criticized for moving too slowly to process claims from the mostly Black victims of the scandal.

www.wcn247.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Uk#Ap#The Home Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Conversation UK

Why the UK is so unprepared for the impacts of climate change

The UK is woefully unprepared for the dangers of climate change according to a report from the Climate Change Committee – an independent adviser to the UK government. Despite leading one of the wealthiest countries in the world, the report says the government is failing to prepare the public for the deadly heatwaves and catastrophic flooding that rising temperatures will bring.
EnvironmentPhys.org

UK struggling to keep pace with climate change impacts

That is the conclusion of a comprehensive independent assessment led by the Climate Change Committee (CCC) which considered a catalog of risks and opportunities affecting every aspect of life in the UK. Professor Richard Dawson in the School of Engineering at Newcastle University is a member of the Climate Change...
IndustryThe Guardian

Green activists criticise easyJet for launching 12 new UK routes

EasyJet launched 12 new domestic UK flying routes on Thursday, a decision criticised by green campaigners as likely to increase greenhouse gas emissions. The airline said the routes, which will include Birmingham to Newquay for £22.99 – less than 200 miles – as well as Liverpool to Bournemouth at £22.99 and Manchester to Edinburgh at £30.00, as well as to Belfast and the Channel Islands, were in response to passenger demand following restrictions on travel during the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of the new routes were served by other airlines, including Stobart Air, which recently went bust.
TravelPosted by
Reuters

Let the vaccinated travel, UK air industry demands

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - The aviation industry on Monday demanded that Britain removes COVID testing and isolation requirements for fully vaccinated travellers from most countries, a step already being taken in the European Union to help tourism recover. Airlines UK said in a letter to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Andy Burnham demands ‘compensation’ from Nicola Sturgeon over travel ban

Andy Burnham has demanded "compensation" for Manchester from the Scottish government over advice banning travel to the North West.The Mayor of Greater Manchester accused Nicola Sturgeon's administration of acting with "hypocrisy" for imposing the restrictions without consultation and said the policy had come "out of the blue".The Scottish first minister on Friday announced at a coronavirus briefing that "anyone" travelling in Greater Manchester or Lancashire should "think carefully about whether your journey is really necessary".Reacting to the announcement on Sunday Mr Burnham said he was "really disappointed" and that the Scottish government had announced the measure."That is exactly what the...
ImmigrationThe Guardian

Independent body should run Windrush compensation scheme, Labour says

Labour has called on the government to remove the handling of the much-criticised Windrush compensation scheme from the Home Office so it can be run by a neutral, independent body, after two years of complaints from claimants about delays and low compensation offers. In a letter to the home secretary,...
WorldThe Guardian

UK foreign secretary urged to raise arrest of activists during Cambodia visit

Human rights groups have called on the British foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, to intervene over the detention of three young environmental activists when he meets Cambodian leaders on Wednesday in efforts to build trade ties between the two countries. The activists, who were arrested at the weekend, face up to...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Malta to demand proof of vaccination from UK travellers

Malta has announced that “only fully vaccinated persons” will be admitted from the UK from 30 June – the same day the Mediterranean nation joins the British government’s travel “green list”. Children under 12 are exempt from the ruling, but those aged 5 to 11 must undergo a PCR test in the 72 hours before arrival in Malta.In an online update on Saturday 26 June, Visit Malta said: “Currently, only the Maltese vaccination certificate is a valid certificate accepted by the Maltese authorities.“As from 1 July, the UK (two dose certificate) and the EU digital Covid vaccine certificate will...
Economyrock947.com

UK and Singapore agree post-Brexit deal for financial services

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Wednesday it had agreed a partnership for financial services with Singapore as part of its push for post-Brexit trade and investment deals. “Our financial partnership will help increase investment and trade with Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region and boost collaboration on important areas such...
EnvironmentFinancial Times

Activist shareholders must push for environmental change

Climate change is the most significant challenge facing humanity, and many commentators point to the malign influence of corporate profits, capital markets and investors in contributing to the trend. But while some argue the best response is divestment, our recent work suggests engagement by long-term shareholders such as pension funds...
EnvironmentBBC

Climate change: Courts set for rise in compensation cases

There's likely to be a significant increase in the number of lawsuits brought against fossil fuel companies in the coming years, say researchers. Their new study finds that to date, lawyers have failed to use the most up-to-date scientific evidence on the cause of rising temperatures. As a result, there...
AccidentsCNN

Emirati rights activist Alaa Al-Siddiq dies in UK car accident

(CNN) — Prominent Emirati rights activist, Alaa Al-Siddiq, 33, died in a car accident near London on Saturday. The UK-based human rights organization which she chaired, ALQST, announced her death in a statement on Sunday. "With deep sadness, ALQST mourns the death of its Executive Director, icon of the Emirati...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Czech Republic Demands Compensation From Russia For 2014 Explosion

The Czech Republic has demanded that Russia pay compensation for the 2014 explosion at an arms depot that Prague has blamed on Russian intelligence agents. The Czech announcement in April accusing Moscow of involvement in the blast sent bilateral relations into a tailspin, with Prague expelling many of Russia's numerous diplomatic personnel.
SocietyBBC

Windrush Day: 'Windrush is the big thing in the black community'

For Avril Nanton and Jody Burton, it was important that their new guidebook covering London's black history was released on Windrush Day. "It's something that we are very glad to have as black people," Avril explains. "Windrush is the big thing in the black community." The pair are both of...
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

Thai protesters return to streets demanding constitutional changes

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Hundreds of Thai pro-democracy protesters took to the streets on Thursday, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and constitutional changes that would curb the influence of the country’s powerful monarchy. The rally, which defied a ban on public gatherings due to the pandemic, comes...
EnvironmentVoice of America

Australian Investors Demand Corporate Climate Change Transparency

SYDNEY - Three major investor groups representing some of Australia’s biggest finance firms are calling for government regulators to force big companies to disclose how they plan to address financial risks from climate change. The coalition of investors is warning climate change is becoming a major threat to the global economy.
SocietyBBC

Windrush Day 2021: Celebrations and storytelling

Windrush Day takes place on 22 June - A special day to remember when around 500 migrants from the Caribbean arrived at Tilbury Docks in Essex in 1948. This year the government has announced that it will be giving £500,000 to charities, community groups and councils across England to mark the event.