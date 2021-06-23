UK: Windrush activists demand change in compensation program

Andy Burnham has demanded "compensation" for Manchester from the Scottish government over advice banning travel to the North West.The Mayor of Greater Manchester accused Nicola Sturgeon's administration of acting with "hypocrisy" for imposing the restrictions without consultation and said the policy had come "out of the blue".The Scottish first minister on Friday announced at a coronavirus briefing that "anyone" travelling in Greater Manchester or Lancashire should "think carefully about whether your journey is really necessary".Reacting to the announcement on Sunday Mr Burnham said he was "really disappointed" and that the Scottish government had announced the measure."That is exactly what the...