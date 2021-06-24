Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Last Apple Daily newspaper edition sold out across Hong Kong

By ZEN SOO - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

HONG KONG (AP) — Across Hong Kong, people lined up to buy the last print edition of the last remaining pro-democracy newspaper. By 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Apply Daily’s final edition of 1 million copies was sold out across most newsstands. The newspaper said it would cease operations after police froze $2.3 million in assets and arrested five top editors and executives last week, accusing them of foreign collusion to endanger national security _ another sign Beijing is tightening its grip on the semi-autonomous city. In recent years, the newspaper has become increasingly outspoken, criticizing Chinese and Hong Kong authorities for limiting the city’s freedoms not found in mainland China and accusing them of reneging on a promise to protect them for 50 years after the 1997 handover from Britain.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Newspaper#Handover Of Hong Kong#Apple Daily#Ap#Apply Daily#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

All-out attack by China on Hong Kong media

Hong Kong, June 27 (ANI): The recent shutdown of the 26-year-old Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily has signalled an all-out Chinese attack against media and free speech in the region, as the government has already announced that it would tighten rules about accrediting journalists and restrict access to "trusted media".
Chinafundingnewsasia.com

Chinese media doesn’t hold the powerful accountable

Hong Kong, June 25 (ANI): Since its revolutionary days, China’s ruling Communist Party (CCP) has viewed military and propaganda — or “the barrel of the gun and the shaft of the pen” as described by former Chairman Mao Zedong — as the two most important tools for its ascent to and hold on power.
Public SafetyNewsTimes

Apple Daily editorial writer arrested at Hong Kong's airport

HONG KONG (AP) — An editorial writer of the now-defunct Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily was arrested at the airport on Sunday night while attempting to leave the city, local media reported. Local newspaper South China Morning Post and online news outlet Citizen News cited unidentified sources saying that...
Chinathebharatexpressnews.com

Crossing the Red Line: Behind China’s Takeover of Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s march toward an authoritarian future began with a single phrase in a dry policy paper. Beijing, the document declared, would wield “comprehensive jurisdiction” over the territory. The paper, published in June 2014, signaled the Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s determination to tame political defiance in the former British colony,...
EconomyPosted by
Coinspeaker

Chinese Regulatory Crackdown Forces BTCChina Out of Business

The recent decision from BTC China comes amid the forced regulatory action from Chinese authorities to root out crypto businesses from the country. One of the longest-running and the first Bitcoin and crypto exchanges in China has announced closure following the recent crackdown from Beijing. Last Thursday, June 24, BTCChina announced that it has ‘completely exited from bitcoin-related business’.
Traveltravelinglifestyle.net

Hong Kong to open travel corridor with China in July, tourism remains closed

Hong Kong is open to tourists who have been in Mainland China, Taiwan or Macao for 14 days or more, plus vaccinated executives from international companies. Travelers must also present confirmation in English or Chinese of a room reservation in a government-designated quarantine hotel for not less than 21 nights starting on the day of the arrival. They also must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test taken within 72 hours before departure.
Chinathebharatexpressnews.com

China’s ruling Communist Party censors past as centenary approaches

SHANGHAI – In the house where Mao Zedong and 12 other people met 100 years ago to found the Chinese Communist Party, President Xi Jinping recently led his political office by reciting an oath to uphold principles and “sacrifice everything” for the party and the people. The obscure Shanghai courtyard...
Pharmaceuticalsprincipia-scientific.com

Most Who Took COVID Vaccines will be dead by 2025

Most of the people who took a COVID “vaccine” will be dead by the year 2025. The proof is now available for all to see. Thanks to the people who participated in this first ever human experiment with a mRNA gene-therapy, fooled into thinking it was a “vaccine” for a phony “pandemic” allegedly caused by the never-isolated “COVID-19,” we now know the following based on fact-based, post-vaccine research:
Foreign Policyfreedomupdates.com

North Korean Defector Has A Chilling Message For Americans

People all around the world want to come here to America. It is one of the few countries where people can be free. But liberals don't understand that and are actively ruining our country. It is truly telling when you here from an immigrant just how bad things have become here. North Korean Defector Yeonmi Park fought to get here. So she was surprised that after attending one of our colleges that she was asking herself if she was still in North Korea.
U.S. Politics19fortyfive.com

Welcome to Hell: Why a U.S.-China War Would Change Human History

Two superpowers eye each other uneasily across the Pacific—one well established after decades of Cold War conflict, the other a rising power eager to reclaim regional hegemony. Fortunately, despite profoundly different political systems, China and the United States are not as intrinsically hostile to each other as were the West and the Soviet Union—in fact, they have a high degree of economic interdependence.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia and China Are Freaked Out by Directed Energy Weapons

The concept of a “directed-energy weapon” is one that was conceived by science fiction writers such as H. G. Wells and Jules Verne, but it was in the 1930s that British Air Ministry considered whether a “death ray”-type weapon could be developed. Work was undertaken by Robert Watson-Watt of the Radio Research Station, and while he and colleague Arnold Wilkins concluded such a project wasn’t feasible it did result in the development of radar.