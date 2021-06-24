Cancel
Australia

Australian judge says woman can be extradited to Chile

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian judge has dismissed a woman’s appeal against extradition to Chile where she is wanted on kidnapping charges dating to Augusto Pinochet’s military dictatorship in the 1970s. Adriana Rivas was an assistant to the head of the DINA secret police in Chile. Her lawyers say her tasks were mundane and she was not a DINA agent. She says she never met the seven alleged kidnap victims, who have never been found. A Federal Court judge in Sydney turned down her appeal against a Sydney magistrate’s decision last year that she could be extradited. She can still appeal the ruling before a full bench of the Federal Court.

