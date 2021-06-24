Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Philippine democracy scion, ex-leader Benigno Aquino dies

By JIM GOMEZ - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III has died. The son of pro-democracy icons who helped topple dictator Ferdinand Marcos and had troublesome ties with China was 61. Aquino was president from 2010 to 2016 and the heir to a political legacy of a family that has been regarded as a bulwark against authoritarianism in the Philippines. His father was assassinated in 1983 while under military custody and his mother led the 1986 “people power” revolt that ousted Marcos. Public expectations and approval of Aquino’s presidency were high, but the rise of his successor, the brash Rodrigo Duterte, was a reality check on the perceived failures during the reformist Aquino’s watch.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Benigno Aquino Iii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scion#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Philippines
Country
China
Related
AsiaPosted by
Reuters

Filipinos bid farewell to former president Benigno Aquino

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine former president Benigno Aquino was laid to rest in a Manila cemetery on Saturday beside his parents, two of the Southeast Asian country’s democracy icons. Hundreds of mourners in black and white, some also wearing yellow - the colour associated with the Aquino family and a...
Asiahot96.com

Philippines’ Duterte challenges Pacquiao to expose corruption

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday that Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao should name corrupt government offices to prove that the boxer-turned-lawmaker is not just politicking ahead of a presidential election next year. The comments were the latest chapter in a surprise war of words between the president...
PoliticsPosted by
The Conversation UK

Rodrigo Duterte: why the ICC’s investigation will not guarantee a fairer or safer Philippines

Shortly before she finished her term of office on June 15, the ICC’s outgoing chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda offered hope to victims, human rights groups and opposition of the regime of Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines, when she called for a full investigation into its suspected crimes against humanity. The “war on drugs” waged by the president of the Philippines has killed more than 20,000 people according to neutral observers and caused untold damage to a nation with a recent history of violent dictatorship and a culture of corruption and impunity.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

People Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccination Could Be Arrested, Duterte Warns Filipinos

Duterte said he would order officials to list people who refuse to get vaccinated. He threatened to inject Filipinos with an anti-parasitic drug if they refuse a vaccine jab. Philippines' health department recently reported breakthrough COVID-19 infections. Filipinos who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 may face arrest, Philippines President...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 6:41 a.m. GMT

It’s imminent: After nearly 20 years US to leave Bagram. BAGRAM, Afghanistan (AP) — For nearly 20 years, Bagram Airfield was the heart of American military power in Afghanistan, a sprawling mini-city behind fences and blast walls just an hour’s drive north of Kabul. Initially, it was a symbol of the U.S. drive to avenge the 9/11 attacks, then of its struggle for a way through the ensuing war with the Taliban. In just a matter of days, the last U.S. soldiers will depart Bagram. They are leaving what probably everyone connected to the base, whether American or Afghan, considers a mixed legacy. “Bagram grew into such a massive military installation that, as with few other bases in Afghanistan and even Iraq, it came to symbolize and epitomize the phrase ‘mission creep’,” said Andrew Watkins, Afghanistan senior analyst for the Brussels-based International Crisis Group.
Politicscarnegieendowment.org

How Duterte Strong-Armed Chinese Dam-Builders But Weakened Philippine Institutions

China has become a global power, but there is too little debate about how this has happened and what it means. Many argue that China exports its developmental model and imposes it on other countries. But Chinese players also extend their influence by working through local actors and institutions while adapting and assimilating local and traditional forms, norms, and practices.
ChinaPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Marking centenary, China heralds Communist Party's influence

BEIJING — (AP) — China is marking the centenary of its ruling Communist Party this week by heralding what it says is its growing influence abroad, along with success in battling corruption at home. Party officials on Monday heaped praise on President Xi Jinping, who has established himself as China’s...
Agriculturecne.wtf

Cambodian Prime Ministers VI- The Khmer Republic At War

*Continuing from PART I , PART II, PART III, PART IV, and PART V. Hang Thun Hak was born on August 21, 1926 in the village of Prek Kak, Steung Trang district, Kampong Cham province (close to the birthplace of current Prime Minister Hun Sen). He studied theater at the...
Public Healththeclevelandamerican.com

Former Haitian President Aristide Covid-19 travels to Cuba

Former Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, 67, flew to Cuba on Thursday. The glamorous former president, who was twice disarmed (1991 and 2004), took an executive plane at the international airport in Port-au-Prince, arrived on a stretcher and carried an oxygen cylinder. The Dominican-flagged plane was scheduled to fly to Cuba,...