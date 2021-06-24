Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Unmarked graves found at another Indigenous school in Canada

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — A First Nation in Canada says it has discovered hundreds of unmarked graves at the site of another former residential school for Indigenous children. A statement from the Cowessess First Nation and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous First Nations said Wednesday that “the number of unmarked graves will be the most significantly substantial to date in Canada.” Last month the remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, were found buried on the site of what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school near Kamloops, British Columbia.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Saskatchewan#Residential School#British Columbia#Indigenous#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Related
Politicsmountainviewtoday.ca

B.C. provides $12 million to First Nations investigating former residential schools

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government says it's providing $12 million to support First Nations with investigative work at former residential school sites. It says the funding will also go towards programs to help community members experiencing trauma after the recent discoveries of what are believed to be the remains of 215 children at a former school in Kamloops, and 751 unmarked graves in Saskatchewan.
Politicslangleyadvancetimes.com

B.C. commits $12M to aid First Nations in residential school site searches

The Indian Residential School Survivors Society is offering toll-free 24-hour telephone support for survivors and their families at 1 (866) 925-4419. The KUU-US Crisis Line Society’s 24-hour line is available at 1-800-588-8717. The B.C. government said Monday (June 28) that it will provide $12 million in funding to help First...
Americasgranthshala.com

‘Information is missing’: Quebec teachers want Indigenous history taught differently

First Nations leaders and Quebec history teachers say the time is right to reset the way Indigenous history is taught in primary and secondary schools across the province. Recent discoveries of unmarked graves in former residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan have further exposed the horrors of the colonial system, and teachers say those graves forced them to reevaluate the history being presented to children. has done.
anishinabeknews.ca

Anishinabek Nation leadership encourage learning about the truth this Canada Day

Trigger warning: readers may be triggered by the recount of Indian Residential Schools. To access a 24-hour National Crisis Line, call: 1-866-925-4419. ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (June 29, 2021) – Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe encourages all Canadians to consider wearing orange this Canada Day and make the effort to learn about the true history of this country.
Politicsihtoday.ca

BC Government: Province supports First Nations with residential school sites response

VICTORIA – The British Columbia government has allocated $12 million to support First Nations throughout B.C. with investigative work at former residential school sites, as well as cultural and wellness supports for communities and members experiencing trauma from residential school site findings. “Finding evidence of a burial site for children...
wiartonecho.com

Sombre, reflective Canada Day planned in Saugeen Shores

The heartbreaking discovery of 751 unmarked graves near Marieval Indian Residential School, along with the previous discovery of 215 graves in Kamloops, is a stark reminder of the trauma inflicted on Indigenous peoples through the residential school system. In a Jun 29 new release the Town of Saugeen Shores said...
owensoundhub.org

Canada Day: a day of deep reflection

The Environment Office of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation has received a statement from John Haselmayer, Superintendent - Fathom Five National Marine Park and Bruce Peninsula National Park (Parks Canada), regarding their plans for Canada Day, considering the tragic, and still unfolding, discovery of unmarked graves on the grounds of yet another residential school.
PTSDcabinradio.ca

NWT residents choose to mourn and remember on Thursday

Warning: The following report contains descriptions of genocide and violence committed against Indigenous children and communities. If you require support, the National Indian Residential School Crisis Line can be reached 24 hours a day by calling 1-866-925-4419. As Canada Day approaches this Thursday, communities across the country continue to mourn...
Education895thelake.ca

Ontario Looking To Improve Residential School Teachings

The provincial government is promising to better educate youth on the history of residential schools, and the contributions of Indigenous peoples. While students are taught about the topic currently, many are arguing there needs to be more of a focus on the history of residential schools, especially after the harrowing grave site discoveries over the past month.
Environmentnewpaper24.com

‘Hotter than Dubai’ as heatwave scorches Canada, western US – NEWPAPER24

‘Hotter than Dubai’ as heatwave scorches Canada, western US. A “warmth dome” over western Canada and the US Pacific northwest has despatched temperatures hovering to new highs, triggering warmth warnings from Oregon to Canada’s Arctic territories.Greater than 40 new temperature highs had been recorded in British Columbia over the weekend, together with within the ski resort city of Whistler. And the excessive strain ridge trapping heat air within the area is anticipated to proceed breaking information all through the week.Atmosphere Canada issued alerts for British Columbia, Alberta, and…
Griegsalmonbusiness.com

Grieg installs circular tank for First Nation hatchery

Zeballos Hatchery gets upgrade. Ehattesaht/Chinexint First Nation, Canada’s Department of Fisheries & Oceans, and Grieg Seafood have joined forces to support chum salmon in Zeballos, British Columbia. Representatives from the Ehattesaht, the Nuu-chah-nuth Tribal Council (NTC), DFO and Grieg began discussing upgrades and options for the Zeballos Hatchery a year...
CancerGrabCAD Blog

7 Early Symptoms of Cancer That Ignored by 90% of People

The human body is made so that it sends us signals as symptoms to let us know something's wrong. Sadly, many of us overlook such signs, thinking it'll be all right anyway. We has gathered several symptoms that may signal cancer, and we recommend taking them seriously. If you see...
Politicsoshawaexpress.ca

Virtual Canada Day celebrations cancelled

The Region of Durham and the Durham municipalities have cancelled their virtual Canada Day celebration and, instead, are asking residents to reflect on relationships. Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter says Canada Day is a time to show pride in the country and appreciate the freedoms and privileges Canadians enjoy, however, he says this Canada Day is different.