With summer just around the corner, do you know what this season’s hottest trend is? Besides the huge heat wave coming and everybody getting vaccinated, skincare is more important than ever. Due to COVID-19 people are spending more time outdoors. It is estimated that we spend an average of 14 hours outside each week, which is three more hours than older data suggests. While it’s great that we’re all eager to spend more time outside and are focusing on improving mental and physical health, we need to think of protecting the largest organ of our bodies, our skin.