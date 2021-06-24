Cancel
West and Russia clash over Russian mercenaries in CAR

 6 days ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States, Britain and France are accusing Russian mercenaries of operating alongside Central African Republic forces and committing human rights violations against civilians and obstructing U.N. peacekeeping. Russia immediately denied the charges, denouncing the Western nations for trying to carry out an “anti-Russia political hit job.” The exchanges took place Wednesday at a U.N. Security Council meeting after the U.N. envoy for conflict-wracked Central African Republic, Mankeur Ndiaye, expressed serious concern at the military counter-offensive by the country’s security forces and “bilateral forces and other security forces” against a rebel coalition which supports CAR’s former president Francois Bozize.

