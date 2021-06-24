West and Russia clash over Russian mercenaries in CAR

Russian industrialist Oleg Deripaska has asked the Bank of Russia to embrace the flagship cryptocurrency. Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska has revealed his desire to see his country follow in the footsteps of El Salvador. The oligarch encouraged the Bank of Russia to officially accept Bitcoin as a payment means in the country in a similar way to El Salvador that adopted the crypto as legal tender. Through his Telegram account, Deripaska took a swing at the central bank’s stance on digital assets.