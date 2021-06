While some Barcelona fans have been nervous that Lionel Messi could be leaving Catalonia this summer, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen. The reports and rumors continue to swirl surrounding the future of superstar player Lionel Messi, who will no question go down as one of the best soccer players the world has ever seen. While Messi is helping Argentina in the Copa America tournament over in Brazil, his contract situation with FC Barcelona remains in flux.