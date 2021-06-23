Brazil's environment minister resigns amid criticism, probes

The man who has been Sweden’s prime minister since 2014 has resigned and asked the country’s parliament speaker to find a new government.Stefan Lofven, a Social Democrat, became the first Swedish leader ever to lose a confidence vote in parliament a week ago.He did not call for an early election as the Swedish Constitution allows him to do and is instead formally stepping down – but will continue in a caretaker role until a new government can be formed.“A snap election is not what is best for Sweden,” Mr Lofven said. “The speaker will now begin work on proposing a...