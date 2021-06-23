Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Brazil's environment minister resigns amid criticism, probes

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s environment minister has announced that he has resigned, giving up his post amid sharp criticism of his tenure and two investigations into his actions involving allegedly illegal timber operations. The move by Ricardo Salles on Wednesday comes as talks with the U.S. government have hit obstacles. Salles has insisted that Brazil needs external financial support to take stronger action. But critics have cautioned the U.S. government to await concrete results before making any agreement with a Brazilian administration that has repeatedly hobbled enforcement of environmental laws.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Salles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rio De Janeiro#Environment Minister#Environmental Laws#Rio De Janeiro#Ap#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Brazil
Related
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Brazil hits 500,000 deaths amid 'critical' situation

The number of deaths related to Covid-19 has passed 500,000 in Brazil, the second-highest in the world, as experts say the outbreak could worsen amid slow vaccination and the start of winter. The virus continues to spread as President Jair Bolsonaro refuses to back measures like social distancing. The health...
POTUSWashington Post

Brazil to redeploy troops to Amazon to fight deforestation

BRASILIA, Brazil — President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree Monday to dispatch Brazilian soldiers to the Amazon in a bid to curb surging deforestation, just two months after withdrawing troops from the region and days after his Environment Minister resigned. The decree published in the country’s official gazette said soldiers...
Indiawincountry.com

Brazil to suspend Indian vaccine deal as graft allegations probed

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil will suspend a $324 million Indian vaccine contract that has mired President Jair Bolsonaro in accusations of irregularities, the health minister said on Tuesday, following the guidance of the federal comptroller, the CGU. The deal to buy 20 million doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin...
Americaswtaq.com

Brazil bans fires, redeploys military to protect Amazon rainforest

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday issued a broad 120-day ban on unauthorized outdoor fires as the country suffered its worst drought in decades ahead of the annual burning season in the Amazon rainforest. On Monday, Bolsonaro redeployed the military to stop deforestation in the world’s largest...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he will not be taken down by Senate probe

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, under pressure over allegations of corruption in his government’s vaccine procurement drive, said on Wednesday he would not be taken down by a high-profile Senate inquiry. Senators are probing his government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, home to the...
EnvironmentFlorida Star

Net Zero Is Not Dead: Australia’s Environment Minister

CANBERRA, Australia — Environment Minister Sussan Ley is digging in on net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 despite the new deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce‘s opposition. “Net-zero is not dead in the water,” she said in Canberra on June 22. “Net-zero will happen as soon as possible, and the prime minister has made that very clear.” She said the strength of the Liberal and National coalition was […]
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Algeria’s prime minister resigns - state tv

ALGIERS (Reuters) -Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad resigned on Thursday, opening the door for President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to name a new cabinet, state TV said. A new government will have to tackle a deep financial and economic crisis due to a fall in oil prices. Djerad’s resignation follows a parliamentary...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Sweden’s prime minister resigns and asks speaker to find a new government

The man who has been Sweden’s prime minister since 2014 has resigned and asked the country’s parliament speaker to find a new government.Stefan Lofven, a Social Democrat, became the first Swedish leader ever to lose a confidence vote in parliament a week ago.He did not call for an early election as the Swedish Constitution allows him to do and is instead formally stepping down – but will continue in a caretaker role until a new government can be formed.“A snap election is not what is best for Sweden,” Mr Lofven said. “The speaker will now begin work on proposing a...
Politicswhtc.com

Brazil senator files criminal complaint against Bolsonaro over vaccine deal

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – An opposition senator filed a formal criminal complaint at the Supreme Court on Monday against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for his role in a COVID-19 vaccine deal that is under investigation for alleged irregularities. Bolsonaro has denied any wrongdoing in the deal to buy vaccines...
Energy Industrywhtc.com

Brazil unveils emergency power measures

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s government on Monday unveiled emergency hydroelectric measures in response to a drought that has emptied reservoirs and fanned inflation expectations. Mines and Energy minister Bento Albuquerque in a speech urged consumers to be conscientious in their power and water use, but did not announce...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

WorldView: Sweden's prime minister resigns; Deadly blast in Bangladesh

We’re following several international headlines including Sweden's prime minister resigning, a deadly explosion in Bangladesh, clashes at a Pride parade in Turkey, classified documents in the U.K. being found at a bus stop, and more arrests of former Apple Daily employees in Hong Kong. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio has the roundup.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Swedish Prime Minister resigning after no confidence vote

Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven announced on Monday that he is retiring following a failed vote of confidence last week. Lofven, who has led the country since 2014 and is also the head of the Social Democratic Party, said he is giving authority to the Swedish parliamentary speaker to form a new government, rather than holding an early election, which he has the power to do under the country’s Constitution, The Associated Press reported.
EnvironmentEurekAlert

UNIST professor honored with commendation from Minister of Environment

Sung-Deuk Choi, Professor of Urban and Environmental Engineering at UNIST, received a certificate of commendation from the Ministry of Environment in commemoration of the 26th Environment Day on Saturday, June 5, 2021. As an expert in measuring and analyzing air pollutant emissions, Professor Choi received credit for carrying out a...
EnvironmentWNCY

Brazil’s BRF pledges net zero carbon emissions by 2040

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian chicken and pork processor BRF SA aims to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040, management said on Wednesday, as the company joins rivals like JBS SA with similar sustainability goals. The announcement was made during an environmental, social, and governance event hosted by Chief Executive...
Middle Eastfreenews.live

Saudi prince sentenced to death

Saudi Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abd Al-Aziz, the nephew of King Salman, was sentenced to death. This is written by the Washington Institute for the Study of the Persian Gulf Countries (Gulf Institute). A military court has found the former commander of the Saudi forces in Yemen guilty of...