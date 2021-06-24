Motormouth: Blinded by the light

Lost in Blindness is more than just a game, it is a whole new gaming experience! Play as Alex, a young blind archeologi…. Lost in Blindness is more than just a game, it is a whole new gaming experience! Play as Alex, a young blind archeologist and follow the tracks left behind by the disappearance of the Mayan civilization! In this blind adventure game, discover an incredible 3D environment only by listening to the sounds around you, without using your eyes to see. Explore a temple in the middle of the Amazonia and solve the puzzles that it hides. Thanks to a choice-based dialogue system, make your own decisions that will change the course of your story, to make it even more shocking! And since adventure game should have it’s share of action and infiltration, watch your back… Because it seems that creatures and people don’t want you discovering the secrets protected by this temple! But don’t worry, your friends are here to help you on your journey... at least... you think so... Lost in Blindness is the promise of a game like you've never seen before! So... Ready to experience the LOST IN BLINDNESS adventure?