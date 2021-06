In the heart of the Forest of Bowland, the Inn at Whitewell has a proper middle-of-nowhere feel, though actually it’s right in the middle of the country (the nearest village, Dunsop Bridge, has a phone box which officially marks the geographic centre of the UK). As well as 15 bedrooms the inn has a self-catering cottage, the Piggeries, with three double bedrooms (one en suite), a large kitchen-diner and a spacious sitting room with views over the river – plus a large garden. With plenty of walks from the door and wholesome, hearty meals to come back to, this is a perfect, dog-friendly retreat any time of the year.