Tim Leppla has truly come full circle in his coaching career as he looks to, once again, take the helm of girls basketball at Cambridge. Leppla, a 1980 Graduate of West Holmes High School, went onto play college football at Southwestern Oklahoma State University . In 1987, he began coaching and teaching at Cambridge City Schools . Tim was appointed as varsity assistant football coach under the late Tom Chappelear. In 1988, Coach Leppla took over the girls JV basketball team and held onto that position until accepting the head coaching spot. Tim Coached the Lady Cats for the next ten years and was Coach of the Year for his last two years.