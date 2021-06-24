CLASSIC CARS: 1958 Porsche is best viewed from 3 feet away, owner says

Price: from around £250,000, plus tax and donor car. Power: 500bhp. 0-60mph: under four seconds. Battery: 53kWh. Range: 150 miles. Surrendering a perfectly tidy classic Porsche 911 to the green cause will seem like sacrilege for petrolheads, says Stephen Dobie for Top Gear. Justin Lunny, founder of British start-up Everrati, which aims to “future-proof past masters”, says that the switch from petrol to electric is reversible, if that reassures you. But you probably will not want to go back as the result of the firm’s conversions is “so impressive”. You hand over your favourite 911 from the late Eighties or early Nineties, along with around £250,000. You get back an Everrati Pure – the same car powered by an electric motor. You may have traded in the heart of the Porsche for an electric motor, but rest assured – the car will have “kept its soul”.