CLASSIC CARS: 1958 Porsche is best viewed from 3 feet away, owner says

By VERN PARKER
Derrick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a tour of duty with the United States Army while stationed in Germany, Charles Taylor became impressed with cars built by Porsche. But his attempt to purchase a Porsche in Europe and take delivery of the car in the U.S. did not come to fruition. As soon as he...

www.thederrick.com
