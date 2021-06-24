Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Two penguin chicks hatch at UK aquarium

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ys1i2_0adlNhLr00
Two penguin chicks at Sea Life London Aquarium

The arrival of two penguin hatchlings is being celebrated at a UK aquarium.

The two chicks, the only two gentoo penguins successfully bred in England this year, were born to parents Ripley and Elton following a breeding season that took place during lockdown at Sea Life London Aquarium.

One of the chicks, which weighed in at 105g and 98g, is now being reared by its biological parents, while the other has been adopted by another established pair at the aquarium, Max and Snork.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DwNDN_0adlNhLr00
Penguins at Sea Life London Aquarium

Catherine Pritchard, the aquarium’s general manager, said: “It’s incredibly special to have not just one, but two new chicks to have successfully hatched at the London Aquarium proving lockdown love also existed in our gentoo penguin colony.

“We can’t wait to see the hatchlings grow and develop under the watchful eyes of their proud parents Ripley and Elton, and Max and Snork.”

The two chicks will not be named until their sex has been established.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s3UGe_0adlNhLr00
A penguin chick at Sea Life London Aquarium

The first chick began to break through its egg – a process called pipping – in May, and the other followed soon after.

They are said to be integrating well with the rest of the colony and are being watched closely by staff at the aquarium who continue to monitor their progress.

Ms Pritchard said: “The continued success of our gentoo breeding programme here at Sea Life London Aquarium is down to the fantastic work of our expert animal care team and we can’t wait for our guests to meet the new chicks for themselves.”

newschain

newschain

27K+
Followers
77K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguins#England#Gentoo Penguin#Uk#Sea Life London Aquarium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
News Break
Pets
Related
POTUSPosted by
newschain

UK/EU agri-food rules deal ‘obvious choice’ for reducing NI Protocol checks

A UK/EU deal on agri-food rules is the “obvious” way to slash red tape associated with Brexit’s Irish Sea border, Maros Sefcovic has said. The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator told Northern Ireland Assembly members that a Swiss-style deal on animal and plant standards was a “ready-made recipe” for cutting the “vast majority” of checks required on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Harry highlights Diana’s faith in young people ahead of statue unveiling

The Duke of Sussex has spoken movingly about his mother’s belief in the power of young people to “change the world” ahead of the unveiling of Diana’s statue. Harry said the Princess of Wales would have been “proud” of more than 300 recipients of the Diana Award during a virtual ceremony recognising the achievements of the nine to 25-year-olds from across the world.
AnimalsPosted by
The Week

Thousands of pigeons are missing in England in a 'Bermuda Triangle-style mystery'

Millions of people went about their business as usual last Saturday, utterly oblivious to the fact that it was "one of the very worst ever" days in pigeon racing history. A week ago, some 9,000 birds were released from Peterborough, in eastern England, bound for the North East in what was supposed to be a three-hour race (yes, this is apparently a whole thing). But nearly a week later, The Sun reports that "thousands" of birds are still missing in "a Bermuda Triangle-style mystery."
Boise, IDPosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Post Pandemic Baby Penguin Hatched At Zoo Boise

Do you remember when the popular sentiment was that the Pandemic was going to create a baby boom? Personally I know way too many people that bought into the hype or maybe just lived up to the expectation and indeed had or are having " Pandemic" babies. Apparently its not just humans that we're taking advantage of the "quiet" time away from others during the last year. If you love Penguins you're gonna love this story.
Monterey, CAABC7 Los Angeles

Meet Rey, the friendliest, clumsiest penguin at the Monterey Bay Aquarium

MONTEREY, Calif. -- I never would have thought the best way to see the Monterey Bay Aquarium was to walk a mile in a half-blind penguin's shoes, yet here we are. I visited the aquarium in March. At that point, it had been closed for a full year. But even while closed to visitors, the aquarium is full of life. Forests of kelp sway, otters splash around and tanks upon tanks of fish bubble everywhere you look.
Lifestylebuckinghamshirelive.com

Waddesdon Manor and Stowe Gardens ranked two of the best gardens in UK

After months of looking at the inside of their houses, people across Buckinghamshire are keen to finally enjoy the great outdoors again – and what better way to spend a day in the sun than in one of the UK’s best gardens. Two of Buckinghamshire’s most beautiful green spaces have...
Animalsiamcountryside.com

The Four-Legged Chick

It was Monday morning, hatching day here at North Star Poultry. Freshly hatched chicks of assorted breeds filled the incubator. Many of them would be on their way to new homes by that afternoon, but I planned to keep most of the Rhode Island Red chicks to raise as my future breeding stock. I couldn’t wait to see them.
Tacoma, WAsouthsoundmag.com

This Little Penguin is Tougher Than It Looks

Magellanic penguins may be listed as “near-threatened” on The International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species, but one tough chick is making it clear that they aren’t going anywhere. This week, the staff at Tacoma’s Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium helped a recently-hatched Magellanic penguin recover...
AnimalsRepublic

‘PENGUIN TOWN’: A SPECIES’ LAST RESORT

Think of a typical summer movie set in a posh resort. Throngs of visitors behave as if finding a seasonal romance is a life-and-death struggle. And then add an endangered species showing up where they don’t seem to belong and you’ve got “Penguin Town,” the eight-part series that arrives on Netflix today.
AnimalsNew York Post

‘Worst day ever’ in pigeon racing history as 5,000 birds vanish

They flew the coop — and vanished into thin air. Bird handlers are devastated after a mind-boggling 5,000 homing pigeons seemingly disappeared during a race across the UK. “We’ve seen one of the very worst ever racing days in our history,” pigeon hobbyist Richard Sayers wrote in a Facebook post chronicling the feathery fiasco, which occurred Saturday after 9,000 racing birds took off from Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, on a journey to the northeast. And while the 170-mile round-trip flight should’ve only taken three hours, over half the avian competitors were still unaccounted for as of last night.
AnimalsDiscovery

An Inspiration for All: Rosie the Penguin

When we think of disabilities, we often do not think about them in tandem with animals, especially penguins. Meet Rosie, an eight-month-old African penguin with physical disabilities located at the OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale, AZ. Rosie hatched in December 2019, becoming penguin #39 in the colony at Penguin Point exhibit....
PetsOrlando Sentinel

How to increase pH in an aquarium

Our aquatic friends rely on us to keep their homes clean. But even if your aquarium tank looks clean, your fish might be in trouble. Most freshwater fish need a tank with a pH level between 6.8-7.6 to stay healthy. If the pH drops below this, your fish could suffer and even die. But if you change the pH too quickly, the shock from the sudden change could hurt your fish, too. Here’s how to safely increase pH in an aquarium.
Cincinnati, OHWLWT 5

First flamingo chick of the year hatches at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo welcomed a flamingo chick to its family Friday. Zoo officials say the chick hatched overnight. It marks the first flamingo chick to hatch at the zoo this year. The first flamingo egg of the year arrived in May. Zoo officials said flamingo incubation is typically...