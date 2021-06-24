Brandon Allen Oettchen, 30, of Gladbrook, IA passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Mercy One in Waterloo, IA as a result of an automobile accident. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Peace United Church of Christ in Gladbrook. Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in rural Gladbrook. A memorial visitation luncheon will be held following the interment to allow a time to greet and visit with Brandon’s family at the Gladbrook Memorial Hall in Gladbrook. The Anderson Funeral Home in Gladbrook has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.