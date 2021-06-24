Many cars were harmed in the making of this film
Supercharged Jeeps evade landmines but then get blown up by helicopters. John Cena hurtles off a bridge to certain doom then gets saved by a magnet fitted to a passing plane. Ludacris causes a major diplomatic emergency (and potentially sparks a future war) with a fictional Latin American country known as Montequinto. There are rocket cars, plots to destroy the world and Dame Helen Mirren leading a police chase through Buckingham Palace.