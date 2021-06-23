Cancel
Technology

Commonwealth Bank suffers a major outage as customers are left unable to access the mobile app or ATMs

By Daily Mail Australia Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

Commonwealth Bank appears to be suffering its second major service outage within a week.

The bank said on Wednesday about 1.40pm there was an issue affecting some of their 'merchant' systems and they were 'urgently' investigating the issue.

Customers have reported having they were also having difficulty logging in to the NetBank website, mobile app and some ATMs were offline.

'We are currently working to fix this and apologise for the inconvenience to your afternoon,' the company tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W1ApO_0adlMcpb00
Commonwealth Bank customers have been unable to access their accounts online due to a technical outage on Wednesday (stock image) 

'I can't get out of a parking building because I can't use my card,' one person said on Twitter in response to Thursday's outage.

'I run a cafe and most of my customers are paying with card. I had to turn away people because the eftpos is not working,' another said.

'Come on CommBank. It's not even a week yet,' added a third.

Just last Thursday Commonwealth Bank was affected by an Australia-wide system outage that also hit a number of other banks as well as airlines and Australia Post.

That disruption was caused by United States based content delivery company Akamai Technologies' infrastructure temporarily failing.

Akamai customers such as the Commonwealth Bank, ANZ, Telstra, and Virgin Australia airlines went offline for between one and four hours as engineers raced to repair the problem.

More than 1600 Commonwealth Bank outages were reported by website downdetector on Wednesday at about 2pm with the majority affecting NetBank.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
