Gold markets rallied initially during the session on Friday to try to break out of recent consolidation but saw a pullback as exhaustion came back into play. The gold markets have been a bit of “dead money” as of late, and it is likely that we will see more of the same considering that the US dollar got hammered during the day, and gold could not break out. That being said, if we get some type of continuation in the US dollar falling, then we could see gold rally as a result. The market is likely to continue to see a lot of volatility, but if we do break above the 200-day EMA, it is likely that the market could go looking towards the gap above.