Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The Pressure Continues On Copper Prices

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 12 days ago

Copper prices have been marginally up from the recent low of $9013 registered on June 21. At time of writing, prices were hovering around $9341, though still sharply lower from the recent high of $10746 registered on May 10. Prices recovered after favorable comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome...

www.investing.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#U S Federal Reserve#Inflation#Chinese#China Minmetals Corp#The Jun Richmond Fed#Lme Copper#Shfe Copper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases off two-week high as U.S. dollar firms

July 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Monday after hitting a two-week high in the previous session, weighed down by a slight uptick in the dollar, while investors awaited more U.S. economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy plans. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was down...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Up as Central Banks Regain Appetite for Gold Buying

Investing.com – Gold was up on Monday morning in Asia after some central banks began increasing their gold holdings. Investors also await further U.S. economic data for further clues on the central bank’s monetary policy. Gold Futures were up 0.24% to $1,787.55 by 10:39 PM ET (2:39 AM GMT). On...
Businessinvesting.com

4 Gold Stocks to Buy as Inflation Continues to Rise

The Federal Reserve expects inflation rates to rise further in the coming months due to an improving job market and concomitant increase in consumer spending. As a result, demand for gold as a safe-haven investment to hedge inflation risk is expected to climb. Therefore, we believe gold mining stocks Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), Yamana (AUY), Alamos (AGI), and Centerra (CGAU) are well-positioned to deliver substantial returns in the near-term. Let’s discuss.Gold prices are expected to increase in the coming months as investors buy the safe-haven asset to hedge their portfolios against rising inflation. The Federal Reserve expects inflation to rise further in the coming months because the economy is recovering at a fast pace.
Marketskitco.com

Gold rises 1% as dollar pulls back after U.S. jobs data

(Recasts, adds comments and updates price) July 2 (Reuters) - Gold jumped as much as 1% on Friday, closing in on $1,800, on a weakened dollar as investors weighed up prospects for a tightening of U.S. Federal Reserve policy after the release of the monthly U.S. jobs report. Spot gold...
Butte, MTUS News and World Report

Higher Copper, Molybdenum Prices Boost Butte Metals Mine

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Montana Resources is midway through an epic year. Copper hit an all-time high of $4.86 per pound on May 10 and was at $4.21 Wednesday. Meanwhile, molybdenum, the mine’s other principal ore, has skyrocketed to $19.80 per pound after averaging $8.67 in 2020. Which begs the...
Businessinvesting.com

3 Gold Miners to Buy on the Dip as Inflationary Pressures Remain Strong

Gold had a bad month due to the Fed's hawkish pivot and improving economic data. However, inflation remains a threat especially with more fiscal stimulus a possibility. Taylor Dart identifies 3 gold miners to buy on the dip: Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL), Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), and Iamgold (IAG (LON:ICAG)).Investors in the gold (GLD (NYSE:GLD)) trade just endured one of their worst months in years for the more volatile Gold Miners Index (GDX (NYSE:GDX)), with the ETF plunging by 13.8% in June, its worst performance since 2016. While this sharp correction in the ETF led to a loss of momentum for the bulls and has led to a few 52-week lows across the sector, it has also opened up a new buying opportunity for investors. This is because many mid-cap gold producers are now sporting double-digit free cash flow yields, and some are paying dividends as high as 2.0%. In the previous decade, it’s been hard to a 1.0% dividend yield in the sector that looked secure. However, we’ve seen a change of character in this cycle, with multiple dividend raises, while maintaining low payout ratios and still spending heavily on exploration & growth. This suggests that investors in the sector should enjoy significant value being returned to shareholders over the next three years as long as the gold price remains above $1,650/oz, with room for buybacks, additional raises, and growth financed without any dilution. Let’s take a look at a few of the better names worth putting on one’s shopping list:
IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Prices of film grade HDPE continue to fall in Russia

MOSCOW (MRC)--Oversupply continued to pressure on prices of film grade high density polyethylene (HDPE) in Russia, according to ICIS-MRC Price report. Prices peaked in the first half of May, and have been trending down since the middle of the month and through June. Russia HDPE prices in rose dynamically in...
Industrymining.com

Commodity traders make billions as oil, copper, battery metals prices rise

Doug King set up his hedge fund in the early days of the commodity super-cycle in 2004. It was perfectly timed: voracious Chinese demand lifted the price of everything from oil to copper to record highs. Investors flooded the commodities sector. At the peak, King’s Merchant Commodity Fund was managing about $2 billion.
Businessrock947.com

UK factories ride demand boom, price pressures hit record – PMI

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s factories extended their post-lockdown recovery in June and ramped up hiring, but they also faced record inflation pressures due to supply chain problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a survey showed on Thursday. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dipped to 63.9 from...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Copper's Indispensable Role in Clean Energy Could Drive Price of the Metal Up 66%

In a report released last May, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) analysts estimated that copper prices could skyrocket to $15,000 per ton, a growth of more than 66%, by 2025. While many commodities are enjoying a recent price boost thanks to increasing demand as national economies reopen, copper’s recovery has been especially strong due to the increased urgency with which nations are shifting toward greener technologies and energy sources. The metal that helped spark the dawn of civilization more than 10,000 years ago is now thought to be key to helping us transition to a more sustainable future. Here’s why the clean energy market has made analysts so bullish on copper.
IndustryICIS Chemical Business

INSIGHT: Surging chemical prices pressure construction costs

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Rising prices for chemicals and plastics used in construction are raising costs in that sector, and more increases could arrive later in the year. The US Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand in construction rose by 0.6% from April to May, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. That compares with 0.8% for the US economy as a whole.
Industryinvesting.com

Copper Prices To Stay Firm While Above $9228

Copper prices are trading near $9434 which fell from the recent high of $9494.75 registered on June 30 following weak manufacturing data from China. As per the official report from the National Bureau of Statistics, China's June manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) eased slightly to 50.9 versus 51.0 from May however it was marginally better than the expectation of 50.80. Growth was slowed mainly because of a shortage of raw material. Additionally, the shortage of coal supply in China's southern regions, which started in mid-May, hit factory operations as well.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper prices fall for fourth day on stronger dollar

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Tuesday as rising coronavirus cases strengthened the dollar and cast doubt on a speedy rebound of some economies, while plentiful supply of the metal also sapped its appeal. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange shed 0.3% to $9,352 per tonne...
Industrymining.com

Copper price set for smallest quarterly gain since March 2020

Copper prices rose on Wednesday but were set for their smallest quarterly gain since March 2020 on pressure from a firm dollar and China’s efforts to tame a red-hot metals rally. Copper for delivery in September rose 1.6% from Tuesday’s settlement price, touching $4.335 per pound ($9,537 per tonne) midday...
TrafficMuskogee Daily Phoenix

GasBuddy: Gas prices expected to continue to rise

Oklahoma gas prices have risen 6.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.80/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,294 stations in Oklahoma. Gas prices in Oklahoma are 7.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 92.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
StocksInvestorPlace

Continue Waiting for Lower Prices Before Buying Ripple

As Ripple (XRP-USD) continues to trend lower, is now the time to buy XRP? Not yet. Its odds of getting out of its current mess with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may remain high. Yet, while it stands to soar once again, on news of a courtroom victory, that...
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver see some price pressure amid bearish charts

Editor's Note: Don't miss Kitco's LIVE interview with Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com, on Tuesday, June 29, at 4:00 pm EST, to be hosted by anchor David Lin. Comments and questions will be taken. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading...