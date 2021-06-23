Gunnison County imposes Stage 1 fire restrictions
As local drought conditions have worsened and wildfires have broken out across the state and the West, Gunnison County joined the list of counties in the region to impose Stage 1 fire restrictions this week. The Gunnison County sheriff’s department, in coordination with the Gunnison Basin Wildfire Council, has enacted a Stage 1 fire ban effective Thursday, June 24 at 12:01 a.m. The restriction is in effect for all U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land as well as all municipalities and unincorporated areas within Gunnison County.crestedbuttenews.com