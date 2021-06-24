LAFC back in win column by blanking FC Dallas

Broadcast: WUCW, Bally Sports North and SKOR North (coverage begins at 7:00 p.m.) Following the international break, Minnesota United returns to action by flying down to Frisco, Texas, to take on FC Dallas. 2021 began ruggedly for the Loons as the team dropped four straight before a pair of back-to-back home wins and a draw on the road to Real Salt Lake. One of those teams they beat at Allianz Field? FC Dallas, who will surely be looking for a bit of payback on their home turf — a place where MNUFC have never taken so much as a point. While Minnesota will be without the services of midfielders Robin Lod and Jan Gregus and defender Jukka Raitala because of international duty, the starting XI should be bolstered by newly signed left winger Franco Fragapane and a more fully fit Adrien Hunou, who debuted in the team’s 1-1 draw at Real Salt Lake. They’ll need the new additions to contribute and quick if they’re going to fight their way back up the table to the contending spot they were pegged for prior to the start of the season.