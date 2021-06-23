CB council takes steps toward emergency housing actions
From taking “baby steps” to allow some camping in town on private property to enacting a moratorium on issuing short-term rental licenses (see page 1), changing zoning regulations, considering new taxes, hiring a housing specialist and possibly selling some town property to fund housing, the Crested Butte council Monday agreed to several measures that address the Local Disaster Emergency declared over affordable housing in town.crestedbuttenews.com