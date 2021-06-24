Watling talks about WTC's impact on Tests

As the reserve day of the Test World Championship (WTC) final kicked off in Southampton, India captain Virat Kohli, ahead of play, shook hands with New Zealand wicket keeper and batsman BJ Watling, who is playing his last test match. Kohli’s gesture for Watling on his last day as a test player captured the hearts of fans around the world as they flooded social media, praising the Indian skipper’s sportsmanship. The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter to share the video of Kohli’s “kind gesture” as he congratulated Watling on his last day as an international cricketer. “A nice gesture from the Indian skipper congratulating wicket keeper @BLACKCAPS on the last day of his international career,” the video was captioned.