Padres manager Jayce Tingler opened Saturday’s pre-game media session discussing how defense has been a major contributor during the Padres’ eight-game winning streak. “I like how mentally engaged the entire group is, working together and moving around,” Tingler said of the defense. Just from the video reviews, there’s been more of the guys getting into the flow of things, maybe anticipating things a little bit better. It’s a combination of a lot of things. (Coaches Bobby) Dickerson and (Wayne) Kirby been consistent with what everyone is doing.”