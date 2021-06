Things looked ominous for the Warriors in a tie game as the Comets loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth. The third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran baseball team was able to limit the damage in the sixth, tying it up in the bottom of the inning, before Nate Yaroch hit a walk-off single with two outs in the seventh of a 3-2 WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal victory over sixth-seeded Delavan-Darien at LLHS on Thursday, June 10.